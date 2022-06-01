Rochester Police Release Name Of Man Involved In Tuesday Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot outside a fast-food restaurant Thursday night. Officers were called to the 400 block of West Broadway Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of gunfire in the area. They arrived to find several bullet casings on the ground, and saw multiple vehicles that had sustained bullet holes. (credit: CBS) They later found out that a man had been taken to North Memorial Health hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He told investigators that he heard the gunfire, then “felt pain” before he asked someone to take him to the hospital. Police have no details at this point about a possible suspect. Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

