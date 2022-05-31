OSAA tennis: Announcing the All-Mid-Valley tennis teams

Zach Moore kept Cascade's winning tradition going roughly two months after its basketball team captured its second state title in program history.

In the OSAA Class 4A singles final, Moore secured the win with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Catlin Gabel's Tai Leong to become the Cougars' first-ever state champion in tennis and the Statesman Journal All-Mid-Valley Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year.

Moore not only cruised passed competition as the No. 1 singles player at state, but a week earlier he was crowned the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 champion.

Although Libby Blair came up short in the OSAA Class 6A singles semifinals, the junior still earned Sprague a third-place finish at state, its first since its doubles pair won it in 2013.

Blair finished the season 10-0 as the No. 1 singles player, including the Mountain Valley Conference district tournament where she won the title. For that, she is the Statesman Journal's All-Mid-Valley Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year.

Below is a complete list of the All-Mid-Valley boys and girls tennis teams.

All-Mid-Valley boys tennis team

Zach Moore — ALL-MID-VALLEY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

School: Cascade

Year: Junior

Position: Singles

Credentials: At the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, he became Cascade's first-ever state champion in tennis. The junior was also crowned the singles Special District 2 district champion on May 13.

CHRIS BEDARD

School: South Salem

Year: Senior

Position: Singles

Credentials: At the OSAA Class 6A state championships, he reached the state quarterfinals. The senior, who was crowned the Mountain Valley Conference singles district champion, finished the season 11-0.

JAKE HORN / JACOB STURGEON

School: Sprague

Year: Junior/Senior

Position: Doubles

Credentials: At the OSAA Class 6A state championships, doubles pair Jake Horn and Jacob Sturgeon reached the consolation quarterfinals. The duo finished second at the MVC district meet.

ISAAC JONES / SETH JONES

School: Dallas

Year: Junior/Sophomore

Position: Doubles

Credentials: At the OSAA Class 5A state championships, doubles pair Isaac Jones and Seth Jones finished second in the title match. The duo finished second at the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet.

AUSTIN THATCHER / ISAAC SCHNEPP

School: Cascade

Year: Seniors

Position: Doubles

Credentials: At the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, doubles pair Austin Thatcher and Isaac Schnepp reached the consolation semifinals. The duo was the Special District 2 doubles champions.

All-Mid-Valley girls tennis team

LIBBY BLAIR — All-MID-VALLEY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

School: Sprague

Year: Junior

Position: Singles

Credentials: At OSAA Class 6A state championships, she finished third. The junior was the MVC singles district champion.

SHASLING FONSECA

School: West Salem

Year: Junior

Position: Singles

Credentials: At the Class 6A state championships, she reached the state quarterfinals. The junior finished second at the MVC district meet.

ERIN CRIDGE / SADIE PATERSON

School: South Salem

Year: Senior/Sophomore

Position: Doubles

Credentials: At the Class 6A state championships, doubles pair Erin Cridge and Sadie Paterson reached the second round. The duo were the MVC doubles district champion.

LINDSEY GARDNER / PAIGE DAVISSON

School: Silverton

Year: Junior/Sophomore

Position: Doubles

Credentials: At the Class 5A state championships, doubles pair Lindsey Gardner and Paige Davisson Silverton were the consolation winner. The duo finished third at the MWC district meet.

ARIEL TOBIASSON / MARILYN SUELZLE

School: Cascade

Year: Senior/Junior

Position: Doubles

Credentials: At the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, doubles pair Ariel Tobiasson and Marilyn Suelzle finished third.

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for the Statesman Journal. You may reach her at ENoriega@salem.gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith .

