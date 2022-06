Trust me, there will not be a repeat in 2022 of the Yankees-Tigers classic pennant race of 1961, staged in a ten-team league. The gift of the wild card was generations away. For the 1961 season, the American League expanded from eight teams with the additions of the Washington Senators (replacing the Senators team that fled to Minnesota) and the Los Angeles Angels. To keep the schedule balanced with the expanded number of teams, the regular season was stretched from 154 games to 162.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO