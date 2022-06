A Louisiana House bill dubbed a “Don’t Say Gay” bill has failed to pass this year, but its author says she will bring it back next year. Last month, House Education Committee members voted in a bipartisan manner to end the bill’s progress. Bill author and Haughton Representative Dodie Horton says fellow Conservatives in the House moved the bill to a Committee of the Whole, meaning ALL members can debate and vote on it. However, she withdrew the bill from further consideration this year.

