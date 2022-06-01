ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

Stafford Firefighters Rescue First-Time ATV Driver Who Crashed Into Ravine: Police

By Josh Lanier
 2 days ago

A 39-year-old man's first ATV ride was about to end tragically until emergency crews saved his life earlier this week, authorities said.

Wilber Rodriguez, of Woodbridge, decided to take the vehicle out for a spin along Brafferton Boulevard when he lost control and crashed into a ravine on Monday, May 30, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

The heavy vehicle tumbled down the steep embankment and landed on top of him, the office said. Firefighters subsequently had to pull the ATV off Rodriguez before they took him to a nearby hospital for treatment, deputies said.

Deputies charged Rodriquez with several traffic violations for driving an ATV on the road and not wearing a helmet, the Sheriff's Office said. The Office shared photos from Monday's rescue on Facebook as a reminder of how dangerous ATVs can be if not handled properly.

There was a serious ATV accident last weekend on a street in Hartwood and another today on Brafferton Boulevard. The...

Posted by Office of Stafford County Sheriff on Monday, May 30, 2022

This is the second serious ATV crash in as many weeks in Stafford County. On May 21, a 19-year-old rolled an ATV while making a sharp U-Turn in a cul-de-sac in Stafford.

One of the passengers was seriously injured. Paramedics airlifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Deputies said the driver was drunk when she wrecked.

Comments / 0

