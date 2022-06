Rookie wideout Chris Olave was among the main attractions during the second week of the New Orleans Saints’ OTAs. Last week, Olave took some time to catch passes from quarterback Jameis Winston, as they began to build some chemistry together for the very first time. On week two of the Saints’ OTAs schedule, Olave continued to showcase his prowess as a versatile route runner, which has caught the attention of Jarvis Landry.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO