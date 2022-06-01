Boston-Area Pollen Should Let Up Wednesday After "Pollen Storm"

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - The final day of May! That sure went by fast. The undeniable story of the day has been the backdoor cold front and the pollen storm it has created! We started this morning very warm, many locations sneaking into the low 80s before 9 a.m.! Typically, when you think of a cold front, you envision something moving from west to east across the state. This time, the push of cooler air is coming from the east, down the coastline from Maine.All morning long, as the front arrived, the winds shifted from westerly...

