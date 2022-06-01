ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston-Area Pollen Should Let Up Wednesday After "Pollen Storm"

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Pollen counts should be lower Wednesday after an allergy-sufferer's worst nightmare on Tuesday. A backdoor cold front blew in from the ocean on Tuesday, kicking up...

Evening Storms to Make Way for Beautiful Weekend

Passing showers brought another cloudy morning. With a persisting onshore flow, our temperatures once again remain in the 60s in Boston and our coastal communities. Meanwhile our skies are making an effort to bring more sunshine out towards western New England. With more sunshine and a change in wind direction, our temperatures will hop into the 70s across western counties; New Haven through Hampshire and Windham counties.
BOSTON, MA
Dramatic temperature drop followed by "pollen storm"

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - The final day of May!  That sure went by fast. The undeniable story of the day has been the backdoor cold front and the pollen storm it has created! We started this morning very warm, many locations sneaking into the low 80s before 9 a.m.! Typically, when you think of a cold front, you envision something moving from west to east across the state. This time, the push of cooler air is coming from the east, down the coastline from Maine.All morning long, as the front arrived, the winds shifted from westerly...
BOSTON, MA
Manhole explosions add chaos to morning rush

BOSTON — You might call it The Miracle of the Morning Rush. Two manhole explosions rocked the Financial District Thursday morning, shattering windows and forcing the evacuation of two office buildings. Yet just one person was injured — and only minorly, at that. Clearly, it could have been...
BOSTON, MA
Dunkin’ giving away free donuts for National Donut Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is sweetening up sugar lovers’ Fridays by offering free donuts with the purchase of any beverage for National Donut Day. Dunkin’ fans can pick up their sweet treats on June 3 at participating Dunkin’ locations while supplies last. The holiday started in...
BOSTON, MA
10 of the best New England seafood restaurants to try this summer

The fact of the matter is that seafood – including fish – does not travel, and the best, most flavorsome seafood dishes will be found near the source: on the coast. There are no finer or fresher fish or seafood restaurants than those found within the proximity of New England’s beautiful coastline, from Connecticut through Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and on up to Maine.
RESTAURANTS
‘Oh what a town to get lost in’

Adapted from Robert Whitcomb’s May 22 “Digital Diary,’’ in GoLocal24.com. I drove up through Boston to Medford, Mass., on May 22 to have dinner with a niece, her husband and their son (8) and daughter (11). I did so with some trepidation because Boston and its inner suburbs have such tangles of streets and bad/confusing/nonexistent signage that GPS often can’t handle it in any coherent way and maps on paper tend to be outdated. And indeed, it was tough to find the restaurant on the Fellsway.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

3 white sharks spotted off Nantucket chomping on dead whale

The sighting follows just days after the first official white shark sighting of the season off Massachusetts. The sharp-toothed visitors to the waters off Massachusetts are officially back. Three great white sharks were spotted off Nantucket on Wednesday, chowing down on a dead whale near Tuckernuck Island, according to the...
NANTUCKET, MA
Dinosaurs Take Over the Boston Seaport in June

Dinosaurs will once again roam the Earth in the Seaport district of Boston this month. The Prehistoric Safari On D takes over the Lawn On D on Saturday, June 11th, complete with a 23-foot animated T-Rex, some cool reptiles with Animal Adventures, inflatables, magicians, face painting, puppeteers, and life size dinosaurs.
BOSTON, MA
MBTA explains what happened in derailment

BOSTON — The MBTA is working with federal investigators to figure out why two Green Line Trains crashed and derailed Wednesday night sending four operators to the hospital. One train had more than 20 passengers who officials say were not hurt. On Thursday morning, the Green Line was running...
BOSTON, MA
Dunkin’ giving away free doughnuts on Friday

CANTON, Mass. — Dunkin’ is giving away free doughnuts in celebration of National Doughnut Day on Friday. Customers can score a complimentary doughnut with the purchase of any beverage, according the Canton-based restaurant chain. In an Instagram post, Dunkin’ said, “Feel like offices should be closed Friday for...
CANTON, MA
Norwood Food Truck Brings In Customers Despite Irregular Hours

NORWOOD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Tailgaters Food Truck is a popular destination for burgers, hot dogs, cheesesteaks, breakfast sandwiches, and other delicious treats. Located on University Avenue in Norwood, Tailgaters is run by Richie Morrison, who operates the small trailer as a way to keep busy during retirement. "I...
NORWOOD, MA
Memorial Day weather draws thousands to beaches

HULL, Mass. — In Massachusetts, about the only thing you CAN count on when it comes to Memorial Day weekend weather is that it probably won’t snow. Last year, the unofficial start to summer was a dank, dreary wash-out. But nature did a 180 for 2022 — with clear skies and spectacular temperatures dominating the region.
HULL, MA
Fire rips through house in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A fire tore through a home in Lynn, Massachusetts late Thursday night. Firefighters were called at 11:30 p.m. to a home on Lakeview Avenue. At home point, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home. There were no reports of any injuries. The...
LYNN, MA

