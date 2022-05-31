ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Close Lower on the Last Trading Day of the Month, But S&P and Dow Both Rose in May

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
Stocks closed lower to end the last trading day of May, but the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones both rose over the past month. The Federal Reserve in early May raised interest rates by half a percentage point as it tries to fight inflation, but the question continues to linger: will we enter a recession as we try to tame inflation? Anthony Saccaro, Founder & President of Providence Financial, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, the possibility of a recession, where he is telling clients to look for opportunities, and more.

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

