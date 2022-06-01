Morning Docket: 06.01.22

I wonder if the State Bar of California is ever going to get this right. Now the bar is saying that paraprofessionals cannot have an interest in a law firm. That’s a 180-degree turn from its original recommendation last year that such would be OK under certain circumstances. Not anymore. Would the bar please make up its mind? I get that the original proposal was made before the chairs of the Senate and Assembly Judiciary Committees made their displeasure known with the original proposal. I think the bar caved on this because the Legislature controls the State Bar purse strings. We all remember what happened if we pissed off our parents — no allowance.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO