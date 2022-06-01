ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Morning Docket: 06.01.22

By Chris Williams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article* We just might be one step closer to “qualified immunity” no longer being a “license to kill.” [Reason]. * Florida’s...

abovethelaw.com

abovethelaw.com

Back To The Future Once Again At The California Bar

I wonder if the State Bar of California is ever going to get this right. Now the bar is saying that paraprofessionals cannot have an interest in a law firm. That’s a 180-degree turn from its original recommendation last year that such would be OK under certain circumstances. Not anymore. Would the bar please make up its mind? I get that the original proposal was made before the chairs of the Senate and Assembly Judiciary Committees made their displeasure known with the original proposal. I think the bar caved on this because the Legislature controls the State Bar purse strings. We all remember what happened if we pissed off our parents — no allowance.
CALIFORNIA STATE

