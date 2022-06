Bandera Brewery has rallied more than 30 area craft-beer producers for a festival raising money for the families of victims of the Uvalde school shooting. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at Bandera Brewery's facility an hour northwest of San Antonio. Attendees will be able to buy tickets for samples from participating breweries including Weathered Souls Brewing Co., Free Roam Brewing Co., Roadmap Brewing Co., Black Laboratory Brewing and Mad Pecker Brewing, among others.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO