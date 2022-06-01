What the Social Editor wore to Tatler's Jubilee Gala

The last time I'd slept under canvas in Africa, I was chased around the encampment by a machete-wielding cook, who was drunk as a skunk on cassava-root gin. There is, thank goodness, no chance of that happening at the tented but hyper-comfortable Cottar’s 1920s Camp, overlooking Kenya’s Maasai Mara, where chef Boni creates a memorable Tomato Tree Sorbet and a delicious Red Snapper. Designedly evocative of 1920s safaris, Cottar’s is run by Calvin Cottar, the fourth generation to have lived and breathed Kenyan wildlife; his grandfather, Mike, was a guide on the 1924 safari taken by the then Duke and Duchess of York (later George VI and the Queen Mother). When Mike died, the Queen Mother fondly recalled ‘the twinkle in his eye’ – the sort of twinkle Prince William must have had when he successfully proposed to Kate Middleton at Lewa Downs, a 66,000-acre conservancy to the north, where elephants, rhino, lion, Bambi-eyed dik dik and more roam in abundance. There, too, is Lewa Wilderness, another glamorous lodge, where, I was told, Prince William ‘swims in the pool, hangs out and enjoys himself ’.
