What the Social Editor wore to Tatler's Jubilee Gala

Was there ever such a glittering showcase? Well – at least not for 20 years, since the V&A staged its mega tiara exhibition. Now, Kristian Spofforth, Sotheby’s head of jewellery, has painstakingly sourced a twinkling array of prized, bespoke and rarely, if ever, seen before diadems – of different styles, formations and ancestry – and brought them to the heart of Mayfair. Spofforth has called upon the landed gentry – and asked if they might lend their most precious family heirlooms for this one-off exhibition in celebration of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. Given the theme, the aristocrats said yes: from Earl Spencer to the Fitzwilliam family – if they’d had more time, Spofforth thinks they might have secured even more. But, we think he’s also pretty happy with where he got to – and deservedly so.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO