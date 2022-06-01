ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Elijah Paige Set For A Very Important Official Visit To Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts
Notre Dame is pushing hard for Arizona offensive tackle Elijah Paige, who makes his official visit this weekend

The June visits kick off this week, welcoming some of the most talented recruits in the 2023 and 2024 classes to South Bend. One of the more interesting visitors, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Elijah Paige is poised to make his first stop to campus this Friday to begin an official visit.

Paige hasn’t been on the board incredibly long for the Irish. Harry Hiestand extended an offer at the end of February, hoping to jump into the fray with the talented offensive tackle.

As time has gone by, Notre Dame appears to be slowly positioning themselves into a solid spot for Paige. The staff has made the contact consistently and it seems to be impressing the 6-6, 290-pound offensive lineman.

“I’ve been in contact a lot with Notre Dame recently,” Paige told Irish Breakdown. “I talk to both Coach Hiestand and Coach ( Marcus ) Freeman weekly. My relationship with Coach Hiestand continues to develop and get better every time we talk. It’s always great talking with him.”

It being Paige’s first stop at Notre Dame, there is a lot that he is looking forward to seeing. Recruitments tend to heat up once a player makes the trip to South Bend. The staff is hoping to impress Paige this weekend.

“I am really looking forward to just seeing South Bend and seeing the campus,” Paige said. “I’m looking forward to talking to the current players and hearing their thoughts. I’m also very excited to sit down and talk football with Coach Hiestand.”

Paige is slated to have quite the travel schedule moving forward. An outstanding student and football player, Paige has been attracting the attention from top programs across the nation.

“I also have visits scheduled with Michigan State, USC and Washington in the future,” said Paige.

Notre Dame is pushing heavily for Paige, so this weekend will be a big indicator of their chances. Even without a visit to date, Notre Dame still sits near the top of Paige’s list. With a clear commitment date in mind, the Arizona product needs to sort things quickly to work towards his decision.

“I want to commit sometime in July,” he said. “Notre Dame is definitely high on my list and I can’t wait to check it out this weekend.”

Paige is currently painfully underrated when it comes to his ranking. He sits as a consensus three star recruit by every major recruiting platform. The 247Sports composite ranking pegs him as the No. 393 overall player and the No. 29 offensive tackle in the 2023 cycle.

His offer list, however, is a lot more impressive. Paige currently holds offers the Irish, USC, Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Stanford, Tennessee, Utah, Oregon State, Baylor, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Washington, UCLA, , Missouri, Nebraska, Washington State, Northwestern, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Arizona State, Indiana, Kansas, and Arizona among others.

