In brief: The third of four games given away free in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale has landed, and like the freebies it follows, this is a good one; it's Wolfenstein: The New Order. The first-person shooter was one of the year's top titles back in 2014. If you've never had the opportunity to play the FPS, make sure to download it gratis right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO