Final Fantasy 16 has shown off several enticing screenshots of its in-game world. Last week, Square Enix finally debuted a brand new Final Fantasy 16 trailer for just the second time in over 18 months, revealing a release window of summer 2023. Alongside the new trailer, the Final Fantasy 16 official Twitter account has treated followers to some in-game screens from the game's world of Valisthea, which you can peruse for yourself just below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 37 MINUTES AGO