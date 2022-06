While most of free agency is over and done with, all 32 NFL teams are still looking to make additions to their rosters. The Detroit Lions recently won an incredibly popular player on waivers, as general manager Brad Holmes used his top waiver-wire priority to claim former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman John Cominsky. According to ESPN, a total of seven other teams tried to claim him: the Commanders, Colts, Browns, Texans, Cardinals, Vikings and Bengals.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO