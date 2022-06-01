ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Quarry – The best pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGather around the campfire and prepare to control your own cinematic horror story in 2K Games' brand new interactive drama The Quarry, set for release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on June 10, 2022. From Supermassive Games, the creators of Until Dawn, The Quarry...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Finally Adds Feature Xbox Has Had For Years

Sony has confirmed that the all-new PlayStation Plus will introduce a feature that Xbox has had for a very long time indeed. As I'm sure you're aware, June will see the introduction of PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium, three all-new tiers for subscribers with their own benefits - and games.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Arquette
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Interceptor review: Is Fast & Furious star's Netflix movie worth a watch?

There are movies where you'll know pretty instantly whether they're for you or not, and Netflix's new action movie Interceptor is one such movie. We're barely 10 minutes in when Captain JJ Collins (Fast & Furious star Elsa Pataky) is taking on a terrorist who, in reality, should crush her. She gets the upper hand briefly, only for him to get back up and Collins to remark with a totally straight face: "Goddamnit, you're a big boy."
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

35 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals You Can Shop Right Now

You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal, but right now, there are early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals you don't want to miss. Amazon announced that Prime Day is slated for July this year, though they did not confirm an official date yet. Summer is almost here...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 4#Pre Order#Video Game#K Games#Hackett S Quarry#Gamepad
pocketnow.com

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 right now!

This may seem a bit hard to believe, but it is no joke. You can currently score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 without paying a single dollar. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free meal since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to get your new device. But don’t worry, you won’t have to hand in one of the latest models, as AT&T’s latest offer will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S22 when you trade in any Galaxy phone, it doesn’t matter the year or the conditions of your device. You can trade in your old and beat-up Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB storage space and still get your new Galaxy S22 free! Just remember that you will have to get your device with an eligible unlimited plan, but that’s the only real requirement.
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

Google Pixel 6 review – is this the Android you're looking for?

If you're looking for the best Android has to offer, whether you're switching over from an iPhone or you're due an upgrade, you can't go wrong with the Google Pixel 6. It delivers the best Android experience with excellent cameras, superfast 5G speeds and a clever interface that'll tweak the colours of your operating system to match your wallpaper.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Free Online

Cast: Jason Momoa Amber Heard Nicole Kidman Patrick Wilson Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Aquaman...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

You have less than 12 hours to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $280

As Memorial Day passes, along with its yearly sales, we’re back to looking at our traditional Best Buy TV deals, and today, we have an excellent one for this 50-inch Pioneer. While you’re probably more familiar with Pioneer as a speaker company, they do have a bit of market share in the TV niche. While they aren’t likely to compete with the big names, their TVs are still pretty good, especially given that they cost less yet still pack a bunch of features, and with this TV being discounted by Best Buy down to just $280, from $420 for just a few hours, it’s worth a look.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
CNET

The 13 Best Games on PS5 Right Now

When the PlayStation 5 launched in 2019, it started out with a modest games library. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls are great, but not self-contained killer apps unto themselves. A year and a half later, the PS5 has an impressive catalog of titles. Many are worth going out of your way to play.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
FIFA
GamesRadar

The best PS4 controllers you can buy in 2022

Play your preferred way on PlayStation with our list of the best PS4 controllers for pro and general use. The PS4 is still a super popular console and finding the best PS4 controllers to go with it can give you the edge compared to just sticking with the same model that came with the console - although as you will see from our list - the DualShock is a great option.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sega Potentially Teasing New Mini Console Reveal

On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus June Leak Reveals Next Free Games

As has become increasingly common, the PlayStation Plus free video games for June 2022 have seemingly leaked online ahead of an official reveal. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential -- which is the new baseline tier of PlayStation Plus following the merge of PlayStation Now into the service -- and above will include three different video games for free starting on June 7th.
FIFA
CNET

Score Yourself a Refurb Dell Chromebook for as Little as Just $50 Today

A basic laptop for browsing the web and performing simple word processing doesn't have to be expensive. With summer nearly here, kids will be returning home and more people may travel. If all you really need is a web browser and a decent screen, consider getting a refurbished Chromebook. Dell Chromebook options are on sale at Woot for as low as $50 now through June 6 while supplies last.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Popular Shooter Free

Epic Games Store has officially revealed its new free video game for the week as Wolfenstein: The New Order. The 2014 shooter developed by MachineGames was fairly popular at release and received largely positive reviews, and now anyone with an Epic Games Store account can grab it for themselves for free until around this time next week.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy