Driver in stolen car hits pole, causing outage in central Fresno

Hundreds of PG&E customers in central Fresno lost power Wednesday morning after a driver in a stolen car crashed into a power pole.

The crash happened eastbound on Shields at Blackstone Avenue just after 6 am, and caused power lines to fall onto the roadway.

Investigators said the car involved in the crash had been stolen. The driver ran off.

The utility company reported that approximately 1,400 customers are without power in the area. Power has since been restored.