ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Driver in stolen car hits pole, causing outage in central Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZGS8_0fwvx1x200

Hundreds of PG&E customers in central Fresno lost power Wednesday morning after a driver in a stolen car crashed into a power pole.

The crash happened eastbound on Shields at Blackstone Avenue just after 6 am, and caused power lines to fall onto the roadway.

Investigators said the car involved in the crash had been stolen. The driver ran off.

The utility company reported that approximately 1,400 customers are without power in the area. Power has since been restored.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle collision near Kerman led to injuries (Kerman, CA)

A two-vehicle collision near Kerman led to injuries (Kerman, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday afternoon, several people suffered injuries following a traffic collision near Kerman. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Belmont Avenue and Goldenrod Avenue near Kerman [...]
CBS Sacramento

DUI Driver Crashes Into Vineyard In Madera

MADERA (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning officers responded to an incident in which an intoxicated man drove his vehicle into a vineyard, said the City of Madera Police Department. The incident took place on Pecan Avenue and Westberry Boulevard. The driver, Marc Mendoza, was driving south on Westberry Boulevard and instead of making the turn at Pecan Avenue, he launched his car into a vineyard. When officers arrived, Mendoza was wandering away from the scene. Officers caught up with him and found he was intoxicated, hey say. Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into Madera County Jail.  
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Hospitalized after Bicycle Collision on Blythe Avenue [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (June 1, 2022) – On Thursday, one unidentified person suffered injuries from a bicycle collision on Blythe Avenue. The accident occurred at 7:00 a.m. on May 26th, along Blythe Avenue in Central Fresno, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the California Highway Patrol, the bicyclist reportedly ran...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Power Pole#Power Lines#Traffic Accident#Pg E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Ana Meraz Dies in High-Speed Accident on East Mission Avenue [Merced County, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after High-Speed Crash near Highway 59. Around 11:29 p.m., Adrian Meraz failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 59 and Mission Avenue. As a result, the 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Meraz, collided with a southbound 2017 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Reynaldo Vasquez. Investigators say both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX26

3 wanted in connection to skimmer device found in Madera grocery store

MADERA, Calif. — The Madera Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying three men accused of attaching a skimmer device at a Madera grocery store. Rancho San Miguel near Yosemite Ave. recently found a skimmer and the suspects will then take the card reader information and use it to make fraud purchases.
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man injured in early morning shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30s was shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno police officers. Police say the man was shot around 1:00 a.m. near Fresno Street and Gettysburg Avenue. Investigators say the man eventually was found at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower body.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

3 Adults, 1 Teen Arrested In Connection With Illegal Pot Grow In Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Four people accused of illegally growing marijuana for sale were arrested in Visalia on Thursday. The Visalia Police Department says three adults and a juvenile were all taken into custody after a search warrant was served at a residence in the 1700 Block of N Oak Park St. near Prospect Ave. and Giddings St.
VISALIA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy