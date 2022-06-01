ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Deaths and injuries in road crashes are a ‘silent epidemic on wheels’

By John Rennie Short
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJOPX_0fwvsb7w00

Wreckage from a multi-car collision in August 2018 involving an impaired driver. An 8-year-old child was killed in the crash. (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated mind-numbing statistics over the past two years: half a billion cases, 6 million deaths, 1 million in the U.S. alone. But another, less-publicized global scourge preceded it and is likely to outlast it: traffic deaths and injuries.

Around 1.35 million people die each year on the world’s roads, and another 20 million to 50 million are seriously injured. Half of these deaths and many of the injuries involve pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists – the most vulnerable users of roads and streets.

Around the world, someone dies from a road accident every 25 seconds. The head of the United Nations Road Safety Fund has called road deaths and injuries a “silent epidemic on wheels”.

I have studied cities and urban policy for many years, including transportation and road safety. In my view, making transportation systems safer is feasible and isn’t rocket science. The key is for governments to prioritize safer roads, speeds and vehicles, and to promote policies such as traffic calming that are known to reduce the risk of crashes.

The costs

It may seem like hyperbole to talk about road deaths as equivalent to pandemic diseases, but the numbers make the case. Road fatalities are now the top cause of death for children and young adults worldwide between the ages of 5 and 29, and the seventh-leading cause of death overall in low-income countries.

Crashes cause serious economic harm to victims and their families, as well as to the broader society. A 2019 study estimated that between 2015 and 2030, road injuries will cost the global economy almost $1.8 trillion.

Because death and injury rates are highest in low- and middle-income countries, dangerous roads add to the costs of being poor and are a major inhibitor of economic growth. That is why one of the U.N.‘s Sustainable Development Goals is to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from traffic incidents by 2030.

More deaths in lower-income countries

There is considerable variation in traffic fatality rates worldwide. Road traffic death rates range from 27 per 100,000 population in Africa to only 7 per 100,000 in Europe.

Richer nations have had mass automobile traffic longer than lower-income countries, so they have had more time to develop strategies and tactics to reduce accidents and fatalities. For example, in 1937 – in an era when traffic death in the streets of cities like New York was considered a routine part of metropolitan life – the U.S. road death rate was 31 per 100,000. That’s about the same as today’s rate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Lower-income countries tend to have vehicles that are less safe; poorer roads; more vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, sharing urban space with vehicles; and poorer medical care, which means injury can more easily lead to death. These nations also have less ability to introduce or enforce traffic laws.

Traffic incidents in higher-income counties often only involve one or two people. In lower-income countries, incidents tend to involve multiple passengers.

For example, in 2021 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a fuel truck collided with a crowded bus 110 miles outside the capital of Kinshasa, killing 33 people. Deadly road incidents are frequent in the DRC, where the roads are poor, there are many unsafe older vehicles, many drivers are not properly trained and drinking and driving is common.

For many middle-income countries, the challenge is a very rapid increase in vehicular traffic as the population becomes more urban and more people earn enough money to buy motorcycles and cars. This quick rise can overwhelm the carrying capacity of urban roads.

In the US, less regulation and more deaths

There also are differences among richer countries. In 1994, Europe and the United States had the same traffic death rates, but by 2020 Americans were over three times more likely to die on the road than Europeans.

Today, 12 people are killed in traffic per 100,000 annually in the U.S., compared to 4 per 100,000 in the Netherlands and Germany, and only 2 per 100,000 in Norway. The difference reflects more aggressive programs across Europe to reduce speeds, greater investment in mass transit and stricter drunk driving enforcement.

The U.S. doesn’t just lag behind other rich countries in promoting road safety. In recent years, traffic deaths in the U.S. have increased. After a gradual reduction over 50 years, fatalities soared to a 16-year high in 2021 when almost 43,000 people died. Pedestrian deaths hit a 40-year high at 7,500.

What caused this surge in deaths ? Roads were less busy during COVID-19 lockdowns, but proportionately more people engaged in riskier behaviors, including speeding, drinking and driving, distracted driving and not using seat belts .

Cyclist and pedestrian traffic deaths were rising even before the pandemic, as cities encouraged walking and biking without providing adequate infrastructure. Painting a white line on a busy street is not a substitute for providing a fully protected, designated bicycle lane.

Two harmful narratives about traffic safety

Two narratives often cloud discussions of traffic fatalities. First, calling these events “accidents” normalizes what I view as a slaughter of innocents. It is part of the cult of automobility and the primacy that the U.S. affords to fast-moving vehicular traffic.

Automobility has created a special form of space – roads and highways – where deaths and injuries are considered “accidents.” In my view, this is an extreme form of environmental injustice. Historically disadvantaged groups and poorer communities are overrepresented in traffic deaths and injuries .

The second misleading narrative holds that nearly all road deaths and injuries are caused by human error . Public officials regularly blame poor drivers, distracted pedestrians and aggressive bicyclists for street deaths.

People do take too many risks. In recent years, AAA’s annual traffic safety culture survey has found that a majority of drivers view unsafe driving behaviors, such as texting while driving or speeding on highways, as extremely or very dangerous. But significant numbers of drivers report engaging in those behaviors anyway .

But as urban studies expert David Zipper has pointed out, a persistent myth often cited by government agencies and the media asserts that 94% of accidents in the U.S. are caused by individual drivers. This bloated figure has successfully shifted responsibility away from other factors such as car design , traffic infrastructure and the need for more effective public policies .

Governments have the tools

As I see it, road traffic deaths and injuries are not accidents. They are incidents that can be prevented and reduced . Doing that will require governments and urban planners to reimagine transportation systems not just for speed and efficiency, but also for safety and livability.

That will mean protecting motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians from vehicular traffic and reducing traffic speed on urban roads. It also will require better road design , enforcement of traffic laws that make the roads safer, and more effective and enforceable measures that promote safety devices like seat belts, child restraints, and helmets for bikers and motorcyclists.

Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, making streets safer doesn’t require designing new solutions in laboratories. What’s needed is the will to apply tools that have been shown to work.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .

The post Deaths and injuries in road crashes are a ‘silent epidemic on wheels’ appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 1

Related
Nevada Current

Nye’s planned switch to hand-counted paper ballots for general election raises alarms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County is poised to appoint a new county clerk in August and pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election, a move election watchers worry could create a logistical nightmare that could spill over to a congressional race and even statewide elections.  Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant helped […] The post Nye’s planned switch to hand-counted paper ballots for general election raises alarms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Lombardo declares Nevada gubernatorial primary over

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Not a single ballot has been counted in the Republican primary for governor, but Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo declared during a debate on KLAS-TV Wednesday the race is over, citing his lead in the polls, his multi-million dollar campaign war chest ($2.9 million remaining at the end of March), the blessing of former President […] The post Lombardo declares Nevada gubernatorial primary over appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada among least supportive states for children, report says

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada was among the nation’s least supportive states for families with infants and toddlers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report released Tuesday. The report— State of Babies Yearbook: 2022—published by national nonprofit ZERO TO THREE placed Nevada in the lowest tier, “Getting Started,” ranking the state as one of the least effective […] The post Nevada among least supportive states for children, report says appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Local
Nevada Traffic
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
BBC

Bedworth man killed in crash had just passed driving test

A 19-year-old man who recently passed his driving test has died following a car crash. Callum Abell's Vauxhall Corsa struck a tree on Astley Lane in Bedworth, Warwickshire, at about 09:00 BST on 26 May, police said. His family said he was "just starting out in life" and remembered him...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pensioner denies causing death of baby in pram by careless driving

A pensioner has denied causing the death of a baby boy, who was in a pram being pushed by his mother, by careless driving.Shelagh Robertson appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday over the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold, in a crash at Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, on January 22 last year.Robertson, 74, pleaded not guilty to the single charge of causing the infant’s death by careless driving.Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, is said to have been driving a Mazda 2 car on the A10 at the junction with Car Dyke Road.The parents of baby Louis, Chris and Rachael Thorold, listened to the hearing from the public gallery.Mrs Thorold suffered serious injuries in the crash.Robertson is due to stand trial from August 8, with Judge Mark Bishop releasing her on bail until then.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

M5 car and van crash causes miles of delays

A crash between a car and a van has resulted in miles of delays on the M5. Emergency services have attended the collision which happened at around 5:40 BST on the M5 northbound between Junction 20 for Clevedon and Junction 19 for Portishead. One person has been taken to Southmead...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Creative Commons License#Road Safety#Traffic Accident
BBC

Pets at Home forklift driver's death ruled as misadventure

The death of a forklift driver whose head became trapped between the cab of his vehicle and a rack in a warehouse has been ruled as misadventure. Shaun Potter, from Middleport, was trying to read a barcode on a pallet on 4 October at the Pets at Home centre on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Two men hurt as plane crashes in Wigan field

Two men have been seriously injured after their aeroplane crashed in a field, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the men, who were in their 50s and 70s, were taken to hospital after the light aircraft crashed near Rindle Road in Wigan at about 13:10 BST. The force said...
ACCIDENTS
Nevada Current

U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol subpoenaed five Republican House members Thursday who the panel believes have knowledge of the events leading up to the attack, including communication with then-President Donald Trump. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

In an odd early morning debate, Brown says Laxalt’s efforts to save Trump were too late

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sam Brown said Adam Laxalt didn’t do enough to save Donald Trump in 2020. Laxalt, meanwhile, wouldn’t say if elected to the Senate he would vote to retain Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell as Republican Senate leader. And both Republican candidates for U.S. Senate refused to say how they would vote on federal legislation to outlaw […] The post In an odd early morning debate, Brown says Laxalt’s efforts to save Trump were too late appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Nevada Current

Race for lieutenant governor features primaries on both sides

Policy, politics and progressive commentary By now, Nevada voters have likely heard about the crowded field of candidates challenging Gov. Steve Sisolak in this year’s primary race for a shot at the state’s top office. But another primary election for a high-ranking office is progressing with far less fanfare: that of lieutenant governor. In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s job is […] The post Race for lieutenant governor features primaries on both sides appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Interior Department report details the brutality of federal Indian boarding schools

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The atrocities committed at boarding schools designed and run by the federal government to eradicate Indigenous people were outlined by the U.S. Interior Department for the first time in a report published Wednesday. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland held back tears as she described the scope of the investigation that identifies 408 federal Indian boarding schools across 37 states that […] The post Interior Department report details the brutality of federal Indian boarding schools appeared first on Nevada Current.
EDUCATION
Nevada Current

Culinary Union proposes ballot initiative to bring rent control to North Las Vegas

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Amid skyrocketing rent rates across the state, the Culinary Union is proposing a ballot initiative that would focus on capping rent increases at 5% – but only in North Las Vegas. Southern Nevada’s rent prices, which have shot up more than 20% in two years, have left tenants valleywide struggling to afford housing, and caused […] The post Culinary Union proposes ballot initiative to bring rent control to North Las Vegas appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

What is dead pool? A water expert explains

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Journalists reporting on the status and future of the Colorado River are increasingly using the phrase “dead pool.” It sounds ominous. And it is. Dead pool occurs when water in a reservoir drops so low that it can’t flow downstream from the dam. The biggest concerns are Lake Powell, behind Glen Canyon Dam on the […] The post What is dead pool? A water expert explains appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Upcoming vote on abortion rights will fall short in Senate, but will show ‘where everyone stands’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this upcoming week will force a vote on a bill to codify abortion protections, following the disclosure that the Supreme Court could be ready to overturn a landmark abortion rights ruling, he and other Senate Democrats announced Thursday. The effort appears largely symbolic. Democrats are well short of the […] The post Upcoming vote on abortion rights will fall short in Senate, but will show ‘where everyone stands’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Starbucks’ caffeinated anti-union efforts may leave a bitter taste – but are they legal?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Good news greeted Starbucks workers on May 3, 2022, in the shape of a promise of new pay increases. But there was a catch: Employees at unionized stores – or those planning to unionize – shouldn’t expect to see a dime of this hike. As far as efforts to discourage workers from supporting union drives […] The post Starbucks’ caffeinated anti-union efforts may leave a bitter taste – but are they legal? appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Abortion has been common in the US since the 18th century – and debate started soon after

Policy, politics and progressive commentary State-by-state battles are heating up in the wake of news that the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overrule landmark rulings – Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey – and remove constitutional protection for the right to get an abortion. Now, pro- and anti-abortion advocates are gearing up for a new phase of […] The post Abortion has been common in the US since the 18th century – and debate started soon after appeared first on Nevada Current.
U.S. POLITICS
Nevada Current

Tahoe bears randomly trapped, tagged, and hazed by California officials

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The practice of setting bear traps in populated areas of Lake Tahoe for the purpose of obtaining DNA from the animals for use in identifying culprits of home break-ins is futile as a management tool, traumatic for the bears, and puts cubs at risk, say some animal experts. “It’s extremely stressful to be trapped. The […] The post Tahoe bears randomly trapped, tagged, and hazed by California officials appeared first on Nevada Current.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

1K+
Followers
742
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy