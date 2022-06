After numerous gunshot incidents in Waterloo that’s left one person dead and several others injured since May 22nd, law enforcement and community leaders have called for help from the community in helping to battle gun violence. Waterloo Police Chief Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, along with Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson and others held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo to address the violence that has occurred since that time. Hart says the city needs to be proactive.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO