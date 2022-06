Now is the time to begin rounding up those scrap tires that may be lurking in your garage. Two scrap tire collections have been announced for Calhoun County residents. The first event will take place on Monday, June 13th, at 130 East Oak Street in Athens. Tires must be for passenger vehicles, and not commercial. Residents are limited to 10 tires per trip.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO