Orlando, FL

Why men are ignoring their health – and why they shouldn’t

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from Orlando Health finds an alarming number of...

www.today.com

disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disney World Counties Placed in HIGH COVID-19 Risk Category

To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. If you’re heading to Disney World and wondering just what the COVID-19 situation is like in Orlando right...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

NEWS: Train Route To Disney World Takes Another Step Forward

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the progress of the new high-speed Brightline train that will soon connect Miami to Orlando and eventually expand to include a stop at Disney Springs. Once completed, guests will be able to hop on board at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and...
ORLANDO, FL
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses Walk Out in Protest After Understaffing Leads to Patient Suicide

Some patients need to be monitored 24/7 for behavioral and mental health issues. But that is often next to impossible when there aren’t enough nurses on staff to keep track of all the patients than need help and constant supervision. According to recent reports on social media, around 40...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Gay Days Takes Over Disney World Despite Florida Battle

Amidst a nationwide debate, a popular event has returned to the sunshine state. Finally, after a three-year hiatus thanks to COVID-19, Gay Days has returned to Orlando. This comes just as Pride Month begins nationwide. However, this also comes at a time when nationwide debate is still rampant over Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” legislation.
fox35orlando.com

Bird flu responsible for duck deaths, authorities say

People living around Lake Dot in Sanford finally have answers about dozens of dead ducks that turned up along the lake's shoreline. The Florida Department of Health said bird flu appears to be the cause behind the deaths.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

New fertilizer rules in Orange County now in effect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New rules for fertilizer use in Orange County are now in effect. Orange County commissioners approved unanimously in January to enact a stricter fertilizer ordinance to help curb water pollution. The ordinance calls for a “summer blackout,” in which the use of fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorous will be banned yearly from June 1 to Sept. 30, with few exceptions, a news release said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Congressional candidate disrupts DeSantis event with message about gun violence

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. House candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who is running as a Democrat in the primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District, disrupted an event featuring a conversation between conservative political commentator Dave Rubin and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The confrontation, which Frost posted to his Twitter account,...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A Seminole County woman was kicked out of a Christian rehab for kissing another woman

On Feb. 21, 2022, Kaylin Hevia was near the 10-month mark of her yearlong, court-ordered treatment in a drug rehab program when managers of the program called her into their office. It was a Monday. The facility managers told her they knew about her relationship with another woman in the program. Hevia denied it at first, but relented when the other woman was brought into the room.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

Teacher shortages in Florida grew by more than 67% between August 2020 and August 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen to strike a one-time, $250,000 earmark for teacher recruitment in the 2022-23 state budget Thursday, canceling a third of the cost for a hiring program servicing high-need, low-income communities in Duval, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.
FLORIDA STATE

