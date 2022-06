Voters in Jackson County will return to the polls July 26 to determine the winner of a runoff election for Jackson County Schools Board of Education. Abigail Clayton, Courtney Umphlett and Lisa Buchanan all three ran to represent district two on the school board, which covers Sylva’s North Ward and Scotts Creek. During the May 17 primary, when the race was supposed to be decided, Lisa Buchanan came in first with 43% of the vote (2,865 votes) and Abigail Clayton came in second with 37% of the vote (2,463 votes).

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO