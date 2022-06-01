ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Budapest hotels 2022: Where to stay for culture, location and spectacular views

By Jennifer Walker
Budapest has something for everyone. You can party the night away in a dilapidated bar decked out in mismatched furniture and strung up with fairy lights, hike up to the baroque Royal Palace for fantastic views over the Danube, or explore the ghosts of Hungary’s communist past in a cemetery for socialist statues at Memento Park.

The city ’s hotels are just as eclectic. Whether you want to wrap yourself in luxury while overlooking the iconic Chain Bridge, party in a downtown hostel that has its own ruin bar, or bathe in one of the city’s most famous thermal baths before breakfast, you’ll find something to your taste. Just make sure you book in advance, as Budapest’s hottest hotels fill up fast.

Here are the best hotels to stay in Budapest:

Best for spectacular views: Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace

Neighbourhood: V District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257wIg_0fwvihD200

The Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace not only faces the Royal Palace and the Chain Bridge but is also a landmark in its own right. Occupying a grand art nouveau building, the hotel blends into the historical grandeur surrounding it. The interiors include an arcade-style foyer accented with mosaics, tiles and glass. The hotel’s rooms are luxurious and large, and many come with views over the Danube. Guests can also treat themselves to services at the spa, fine dining facilities, or take high tea in the lobby.

Price: Doubles from €568 (£483)

Book now

Best for beautiful dining: The New York Palace

Neighbourhood: VII District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwuOs_0fwvihD200

The New York Palace lies minutes away from Budapest’s synagogues and ruins bars, but guests don’t just book here for the location. The hotel is home to the New York Cafe, widely considered to be one of the world’s most beautiful cafes, which lives up to the hype with undulating marble columns, frescoed ceilings and lashings of gold leaf. In the 1900s, you could find Budapest’s most famous writers scribbling away up in the gallery, but today you can enjoy an indulgent buffet breakfast in the bottom level of the cafe before exploring the city.

Price: Doubles from €218 (£186)

Book now

Best for thermal baths: Danubius Gellért Hotel

Neighbourhood: XI District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vflLC_0fwvihD200

Many people flock to Budapest to soak in its thermal baths, and Art Nouveau Gellért Thermal Bath, with marine shades of mosaics, colonnaded indoor swimming pool and outdoor bathing complex, complete with a 1930s wave machine, is a draw in its own right. Aside from the baths, this retro hotel that inspired Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel overlooks the Danube River and backs onto Budapest’s Bartók, the latest hotspot for trendy, young Hungarians

Price: Doubles from €62 (£53)

Book now

Best for bohemians: Brody House

Neighbourhood: VIII District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpVKE_0fwvihD200

Each of the individually designed 11 rooms in this bohemian bolthole is named after the once-resident artist whose work hangs on the stripped-back-to-the-brick walls. If you want to chill, you can relax in the colourful common room hung with canvases of local art, with a glass of wine from the faded wood honesty bar. Those in the mood for something fancy can get an honorary membership to the hotel’s members' club, Brody Studios, known for its lavish costume parties, craft cocktails and cultural events. Note that Brody House lies on the top floor of a historic townhouse overlooking the gardens of the National Museum, with no lift.

Price: Doubles from €88 (£75)

Book now

Best for history lovers: Hotel Palazzo Zichy

Neighbourhood: VIII District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336TiT_0fwvihD200

Hidden in a downtown part of Budapest’s VIII District there is an area strewn with grand aristocratic residences in what is appropriately known as the Palace District. Guests can step back into the grandeur of the 19th century by staying in the former palace once built for Count Zichy, a member of the Hungarian nobility. History and modern design rub shoulders in this beautiful hotel, which blends present-day design and comfort with old world grandeur. History lovers will also love the proximity to the Hungarian National Museum.

Price: Doubles from €95 (£81)

Book now

Best for design and music lovers: Aria Hotel

Neighbourhood: V District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQ7JB_0fwvihD200

Piano keys pave the ground before flicking up towards the glass roof of the courtyard of this luxury boutique hotel where music threads itself into the design. There are four wings, inspired by classical, opera, contemporary and jazz genres, and each room gets its own concept, coupled with accents of bold colour. Head up to the roof for cocktails on the High Note SkyBar for front row views over St. Stephen’s Basilica, or relax in the Harmony Spa and Wellness Centre.

Price: Doubles from €491 (£418)

Book now

Best for old-world grandeur: Corinthia Hotel Budapest

Neighbourhood: VII District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQKPi_0fwvihD200

Opening in 1896 as the Grand Hotel Royal, the Corinthia Hotel Budapest has since filled its guest book with actors, composers and celebrities. Although only the facade and the 120-year-old ballroom survived World War II and a fire in the 1950s, you can still feel the old-world grandeur present in the 400-room hotel. Its luxurious spa dates back to the 19th century, once forgotten for decades until plans to build a car park uncovered its ruins and it was renovated back to its former glory.

Price: Doubles from €227 (£193)

Book now

Best for foodies: Kempinski Hotel Corvinus

Neighbourhood: V District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoFFb_0fwvihD200

This modern luxury hotel backs onto Budapest’s trendy “fashion street”, Deák utca. There are 351 elegant rooms and suites, as well as a spa, but foodies love the Kempinski for its culinary offerings. You'll also find a gastronomic quarter within the hotel, featuring the ÉS Bisztró, which serves modern Austro-Hungarian cuisine (there is also a deli if you prefer something lighter) and Nobu, Nobuyuki Matsuhisa’s innovative fusion of Japanese cuisine with South American flavours. Before dinner, grab a cocktail at the Blue Fox Bar or a coffee in the Living Room.

Price: Doubles from €209 (£178)

Book now

Best party hotel: The Hive

Neighbourhood: VII District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJ67x_0fwvihD200

Budapest’s ruin bars and nightlife pull in the crowds as much as its cultural and historical sites, and if you want to be in the epicentre of the action, book a room in the Jewish Quarter in the VII District. The Hive is one of the many party hostels in the area, but with over 300 beds and its own ruin bar, Ellátóház, it’s one of the largest. It’s also mere streets away from famous ruin bars like Szimpla Kert, Instant and Fogas Ház. Plus, you can always tag along on one of hostel’s pub crawls or plan an epic night with help from The Hive’s resident party experts.

Price: Dorms from €18 (£15)

Book now

Best budget hotel: Baltazár Budapest

Neighbourhood: I District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHHtV_0fwvihD200

Away from the party, Baltazár Budapest lies in the Castle District, just minutes away from the Royal Palace and Fisherman’s Bastion. This family-owned boutique hotel, with 11 individually designed rooms and suites sporting vintage furniture and smart lighting won’t break the bank. This small hotel also has its own gourmet grill house and wine bar as well.

Price: Doubles from €145 (£123)

Book now

