ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

R116 helicopter crash deaths inquest hears visibility was ‘very poor and dense’

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVNBO_0fwvifRa00

An inquest into the deaths of four Irish Coast Guard aircrew in the Rescue 116 helicopter crash has heard how the visibility in the moments before the crash was “very poor and dense”.

Rescue 116 crashed off Co Mayo at 12.46am on March 14 2017, during a search-and-rescue mission with four crew on board, after it struck Blackrock Island, 12 miles off the Irish coast.

At the time of the accident the crew were offering support to an operation to airlift an injured man from a fishing trawler.

The inquest, in Belmullet, heard how visibility dropped fast in the area moments before the R116 crew were due to land at Blacksod to refuel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rv3cE_0fwvifRa00

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, the commander of the flight, was pulled from the sea in the hours after the crash and never regained consciousness, and the body of Captain Mark Duffy, the co-pilot, was taken from the cockpit 12 days later by Navy divers.

The bodies of winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith were never recovered, despite weeks of intensive searches of the seabed, surface and shore.

Vincent Sweeney, who worked as a lighthouse attendant at Blacksod, told the inquest how visibility can change in a matter of minutes.

He said that visibility was some 400 to 500 feet at the time.

He told coroner Dr Eleanor Fitzgerald that he often used reference points to check the visibility, as he had no modern or electronic equipment.

He said of the visibility on the night of the crash: “It can happen (drop) very fast, it’s very bad. You could hardly see your arm in front of you.

“It was more a mist that turned into a deadly fog. It was like soup. That happened within minutes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T77Ci_0fwvifRa00

He told the coroner that he waited outside the lighthouse for R116 to land but could not hear or see them.

He said he became concerned when they failed to appear and tried to contact them with his handheld radio, but could not reach them.

Mr Sweeney, who has worked at the site since 1981, said he contacted Malin Head to establish if they had heard from the R116 crew.

Staff at Malin Head said they were surprised that the crew had not yet landed at Blacksod and within minutes they issued a mayday call.

Simon Sweeney, Mr Sweeney’s son, said he travelled up a hill, away from the lighthouse, to check visibility.

He said it was “very poor and very dense” and less than 20 metres.

Mr Sweeney said he attempted to contact R116 three times but did not receive a response.

In a statement read to the inquest, William Buchan, the captain of a fishing vessel, said one of his fishermen was badly injured when part of his thumb was amputated while out at sea.

Ian Scott, a radio officer at Malin Head Coast Guard, received the call about the injured fisherman and he made the decision to request medical help.

He told the coroner that he understood the casualty was “bleeding out, blood spurting and that he was in severe pain” and half of his thumb was gone.

He told the coroner that he did not think the fisherman could wait the 14 hours to make it back to land, saying he thought it was a “life or death” situation.

Mr Scott also said that he tried to get top cover by the Air Corps and to get a Nimrod from the UK, but it was not available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgG5u_0fwvifRa00

He also said the doctor he consulted about the injured fisherman did not object to his decision to send a recue helicopter out to the boat, saying he would make the same decision today.

Michael Scott, a commander of Recue 118, told the inquest that while rescuing the injured fisherman he was told that R116 was missing.

While making their way back to land, they passed close to Blackrock Island where “almost immediately” they saw strobes and debris in the water.

Another member of the crew spotted a body floating in the water but they were unable to recover the body as sea conditions were too difficult.

An investigation published last year into the crash identified “systemic safety issues” and made 42 safety recommendations.

The investigation found that the aircraft was manoeuvring at 200ft and nine nautical miles from the intended landing point, at night and in poor weather conditions, unaware that a 282ft obstacle was on the flight path.

There were “serious and important weaknesses” with the operator’s safety management systems (SMS) in relation to navigation and the reporting of safety issues, “such that certain risks that could have been mitigated were not”, the report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVRB1_0fwvifRa00

The investigation report found that concerns had been raised over the navigation system, the enhanced ground proximity warning system (EGPWS), four years before the crash.

Michael O’Hara, a member of RNLI Achill Island lifeboat crew, described the moment they spotted Captain Fitzpatrick’s body in the water.

“We pulled the body on to the deck of the boat. The body was facing upwards in the water, the life jacket was fully inflated but was not wearing a helmet,” Mr O’Hara said.

“We placed the body on their back, but they were unresponsive, there was no movement and the eyes had a fixed stare and hands were cold.”

The crew then started CPR but Ms Fitzpatrick was already dead.

Mr O’Hara said he had to hold on to the crew member who was attempting to revive Ms Fitzpatrick as the sea conditions were so rough.

The inquest was also told that the helmet and lifejacket belonging to Mr Smith was found washed up on a beach months after the crash, but his body has never been found.

A yellow helmet belonging to Mr Ormsby was found in the water by a fisherman some four months after the accident.

A preliminary inquest was held in 2018 to issue death certificates for all four crew, and was then adjourned.

On Wednesday, Dr Fitzgerald said it was “high time” the inquest was completed.

“The families have been through so much,” she added.

“It is fitting and correct that we have arrived at this day and everyone has been working well together and I want to pay high compliment to the Garda investigation team as well as the coast guard crew who endeavoured to bring all this together.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rescue 116: Accidental death verdicts in helicopter crash inquest

Verdicts of accidental death have been returned by a jury at the inquests into an Irish Coast Guard helicopter crash that killed four people. Rescue 116 crashed into Blackrock Island off the County Mayo coast in March 2017. The bodies of Captain Mark Duffy and Captain Dara Fitzpatrick were recovered...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inquest#Traffic Accident#Irish Coast Guard#Co Mayo#R116#Navy
Daily Mail

Homeowner says he is scared to let his seven grandchildren play outside on lawn after THREE cars smashed through his fence into his garden next to 40mph road

A grandfather is scared to let his grandchildren play on his lawn after a string of cars have crashed in his garden. Scott Thomas, 54, says he's fed-up at replacing his fence and replanting trees after they have been destroyed on three occasions. The grandfather-of-seven is now demanding the council...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police snipers surround alligator-infested Florida pond after deadly car crash

One person has died after a car carrying two people crashed into a retention pond, prompting a daring underwater rescue from first responders as police stood watch with long guns onshore looking out for alligators. The crash took place in Florida on Friday when a blue Toyota minivan was moving south on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said that shortly before 12pm the vehicle was exiting to head west when the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning right on the exit ramp. The car flipped over before entering the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

At least 15 students are injured and a man left fighting for life after horror multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus, dump truck and car in North Carolina

At least 15 students were injured and a man is fighting for his life following a crash involving a school bus, car and dump truck in North Carolina on Wednesday morning. Paramedics at the scene in Charlotte confirmed that 15 of the 17 injured were students from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) and one of the drivers had sustained life-threatening injuries, WSOC reported.
ACCIDENTS
heavenofanimals.com

Man Rescued Injured Bird, And Now He Probably Wishes He Hadn’t

It’s hard to look away when you see an injured animal, no matter how unprepared you are to help them. When Matt Gravelling, a reporter for BBC South, was driving to cover a story, the man thought he was having a regular day. However, it soon became anything but regular when Matt spotted an unconscious bird that seemed to be hurt.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Indian-born woman, 33, from Illinois who died in Florida Keys parasailing accident that left her son, 10, and nephew, 9, seriously injured after their line became detached

An Indian woman from Illinois has been pictured after she was killed while parasailing along with two young children. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, lost her life during the incident in the Florida Keys, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and her nine-year-old nephew Vishant Sadda were injured. A sudden storm prompted...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy