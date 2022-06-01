ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Man turns up to Kurt Zouma’s sentencing dressed as cat as player banned from owning felines

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A man dressed in a cat costume was waiting for Kurt Zouna before he was sentenced for animal abuse.

Zouma arrived at Thames Magistrate court on Wednesday wearing a black suit and a white shirt but was faced with an unidentified person in a black and white cat outfit. Zouma had two Bengal male cats.

The West Ham defender was given a five-year ban on owning cats during the hearing and a court fee of almost £9,000. The football star was also ordered to 180 hours of community service for kicking his pet.

The court heard his brother Yoan Zouma had 80 followers on Snapchat, and only five accounts viewed it before it was deleted a few minutes after being posted.

District Judge Susan Holdham said: “Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat.’’

Ms Holdham added that although both men showed “genuine remorse” they did not care for the cat’s needs.

“The cat looked up to you to care for its needs,” Ms Holdham said. “On that date in February you did not provide for its needs.

The judge added: “You must be aware that others look up to you and many young people aspire to emulate you.”

He pleaded guilty at Thames Magistrates Court in east London last week to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a cat, after blaming the family pet for damaging a chair.

His two Bengal male cats have since been signed over to be rehomed.

Zouma’s brother Yoan was ordered to carry out 140 hours of community service for his part in the abuse.

The Independent

