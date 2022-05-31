ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton River Dragons

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Nila Zelenka

Nila Josephine “Ms. Jo” Zelenka (nee Glass), 98, born August 3, 1923, passed in peace on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Lakeside Home in San Antonio, Texas. Originally from Fremont, Missouri, she was the last surviving child of the ten children by Harvey Francis and Nila Malinda (nee Miner) Glass. She eventually moved to Madison, Illinois where she would spend most of her life before moving to Texas in 2013. She was amazing with numbers and loved helping her Madison neighbors with their taxes for over 40 years. She loved to read and do word puzzles. She loved to drink coffee all day and cut coupons. She was blessed to be able to travel to Germany, England and Scotland to visit her only child, a daughter who served in the United States Navy. Mrs. Zelenka is preceded in death by her husband, John Andrew “Andy” Zelenka in 2002 whom she married on September 3, 1955. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Glenn Meridth of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Jason Meridth and Joshua Meridth; three great grandchildren, Lucas, Bishop and Juliana; her best friend for many, many years, her niece, Janie Cowin of Alhambra; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff and hospice at Lakeside Home in San Antonio for their never-ending compassion and care. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Randall Cowin and Janie Cowin will officiate and musical selections will be by her nephews, The Smith Brothers. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to your local hospice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
advantagenews.com

Charles Newton

Charles “Charlie” Newton, 83, died at 3:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born November 30, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Virgil and Ruth (Kinamore) Newton. He served as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton. Mr. Newton was a CPA beginning his career as an accountant with Scheffel & Company. In 1967 he purchased and co-owned and operated Economy Boat Store, retiring in 1999. He married the former Wayne Anne Carroll on September 9, 1961 in Edwardsville, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne and Bob Cogan of Alton, Stacie and Rob Bertram of Peoria, two sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Denise Newton of West Lafayette, IN, and Jim and Carla Newton of Rosedale, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Newton of Edwardsville, Michael Newton of Aurora, CO, Tom Newton of Lebanon, MO, Betsy Meyer of Edwardsville, and Duke Newton of Edwardsville and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Grace Anne Newton and Maggie Bertram, and two brothers, Tim and Jeff Newton. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Maggie Bertram Foundation for the Fine Arts, 3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, IL 61615, (maggiebertramfoundation.org), or to Marquette Catholic High School, 219 E. 4th Street, Alton, IL 62002. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Sheryl Tucker-Michel

Sheryl "Sherry" Ann Tucker-Michel, 63, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 22, 1958, in Alton, IL to Herman and Carolyn (Holman) Tucker. Sherry had a unique fondness of nature, always finding herself surrounded by woods, flowers, and...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

"Dinky" returns to Grafton

Ever heard about the Dinky? Before the Great River Road was constructed, a unique “Railbus” connected Alton and Grafton, with stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Locals called the Illinois Central Rail Company’s creation the “Dinky.” A replica of the Dinky will be unveiled Saturday morning at ten at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton.
GRAFTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
advantagenews.com

Gary Nickens

Gary D. Nickens, 78, of Alton, IL passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:24 pm at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 29, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo the son of Dwight and Iona (Wagner) Nickens. On July 4, 2001 Gary married Melanie (Kahney) Pace in Grafton, IL.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Thomas Reynolds

Thomas Kenneth Reynolds, age 80 of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Tom was born on October 14, 1941 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Willie Reynolds and Louise Parker. Tom was a loving father, brother,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Rocky Dunn

Rocky Lee Dunn, 59, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. Apr. 28, 2022 at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1962 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn. Rocky was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1984 to 1987. After his military...
GRANITE CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Alton River Dragons
advantagenews.com

Vicky Harbison

Vicky Harbison, 63, passed away at 9:35am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her daughter’s house surrounded by her family. She was born on December 2, 1958, in Wood River, the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Hall) Courtway. She married Al Harbison on August 23, 1985, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Her children include two daughters and sons in law: Carrie and Ken Malarik of Benld, Tammy and Joe Suggs of East Alton, a son: James “Jimmy” Harbison of East Alton, a grandson: Joey Orban of Benld, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Gene Aber of Gillespie, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com

Alton Splash Pad opens Friday

Alton’s splash pad opened in July of last year and will open for the season this Friday. Built in Riverfront Park in the shadow of the Amphitheater, it was a big hit for the short time it was open in 2021. Michael Haynes, Alton’s director of parks and recreation...
advantagenews.com

Rodger Kuhn

Rodger Emil Kuhn died June 1, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing Center with his family by his side. Emil was born December 14, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to George and Mary (Teague) Kuhn. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Cindy (Kirn) Kuhn, on May 25, 1985 and she survives. They have one daughter, Ashley (Cody) Affholder and a grandson, Cohen.
BRUSSELS, IL
advantagenews.com

Mary Twichell

Mary Jane Twichell, 78, of Brighton, passed away in the early morning of June 2, 2022, in Jerseyville. She was born on October 19, 1943, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Mary Z. (Simpson) Cathorall. Prior to retirement, Mary worked as a loan officer and investment...
BRIGHTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
advantagenews.com

Mary Schildman

Mary Ellen Schildman, age 72 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on February 11, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the oldest daughter of the late Robert L. Schildman Sr. and Joan E. (McGrath) Schildman. Mary was a loving sister,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Dr. Michael Dreith

Dr. Michael Dreith, 65 of Fairfield passed away at 4:06 PM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Born on April 28, 1957, in Alton, IL to Lewis Dreith and Mary Etta (Hodge) Spalding, he married Carol Mayfield of Fairfield in July of 2005. Mike was a founding stockholder...
FAIRFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois' county fair season starts this week

The first of Illinois’ county fairs starts this week with the Greene County Fair in Carrollton. It runs through Saturday, June 4 with harness racing, truck and tractor pulls, a demolition derby, rodeo, and the queen pageants. Jerry Joyce is Greene County Fair Board President. The Macoupin County Fair...
CARROLLTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Encounter marks 50 years with upcoming concert

There’s a big event planned for Sunday evening June 5th at Alton’s Liberty Bank Amphitheatre. Encounter Choir is celebrating 50 years of Christian music and worship, with a show called “The Tree of Life.”. Gates open at four, and it should run until about seven. The Blancas...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Carillon concerts on hold after storm damage

The popular carillon at Gordon Moore Park in Alton is silent for now after a storm apparently damaged part of the equipment that operates the musical instrument. A recent storm caused a power outage at the park and also damaged an amplifier, so the city is replacing it so the concerts can resume near the rose garden.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

MCT Muny Express returns for the 2022 season

The Muny in Forest Park is kicking off its' 2022 season on Friday, June 17th. Audience members from Madison County will be able to take advantage of Muny Express bus trips, which will be in operation every Friday during the season. The buses will pick up residents from 13 locations in Madison county and take passengers directly to the Muny and bring you back after the performance.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Marilyn Lehr

Marilyn “June” Lehr, age 88, of Kampsville, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 29th, 2022, at. Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She was born on June 26th, 1933, to. Earl and Mae (Coonrod) Newnom and was one of four children. June graduated from Eldred...
KAMPSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Summertime sees arrival of local farmers markets

Summertime always heralds the arrival of the local area farmers markets and their inviting array of fresh food and handcrafted products. The quality of locally grown plants, produce and food items along with the intriguing variety of handcrafted products makes shopping a farmers market a different adventure every time. Our local area hosts some of the best farmers markets in the Midwest and the summer months are bringing them into full swing.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy