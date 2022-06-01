Rochester Police Release Name Of Man Involved In Tuesday Crash

Two drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Gibbon Friday morning. The state patrol was called to thee crash shortly before 8 am in Severance Township in Sibley County. Authorities say a 2017 Chevy Trax driven by Myron Clayton Taber-Dover of Apple Valley was travelling westbound on 300th Street. A GMC Terrain driven by Emily Ahlbrecht of Gibbon was travelling northbound on 627th Avenue. The vehicles collided. After making contact, the GMC then collided with the Buick that was travelling southbound. Driver of the Buick Deanna Mechelke of Glencoe was taken to Glencoe Hosopital with non-life threatening injuries. Dover was taken to Arlington Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries. Ahlbrect wasn’t hurt.

GIBBON, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO