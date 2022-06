In an effort to support families affected by last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, are rounding up financial aid. The couple announced the launch of their relief fund through The Just Keep Living Foundation for the families and community affected by the massacre. Both shared details of the fund on their Instagram pages, and on the Just Keep Living Foundation social media pages.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO