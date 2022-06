The White House is pushing back on predictions of economic storms on the horizon even as the head of one of the largest banks in the US said tightening monetary policy and pressures from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could produce a “hurricane” in the coming months.JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday said just such a cyclonic storm is “right out there down the road” and headed toward the US, at a conference sponsored by AllianceBernstein Holdings.“We don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy. You better brace yourself,” he said. Mr Dimon had said “storm clouds”...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO