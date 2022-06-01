ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Parasail hits bridge in Florida Keys, leaving 1 dead and 2 injured

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tourist from Illinois was killed on Monday and her...

www.today.com

Parasailing incident in Florida Keys leaves woman dead, child hurt

A woman is dead and a child is hurt after parasailing along the Seven Mile bridge in the Florida Keys. Officials said the incident took place around 6 p.m. Monday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the woman died in the accident and one child remains in the hospital. The child’s conditions are unknown at the time.
State
