Rochester, MN

Rochester Police Release Name Of Man Involved In Tuesday Crash

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the man who was involved in a traffic crash Tuesday....

KAAL-TV

Rochester man pulled out of car at gunpoint; suspects still at large

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said the 36-year-old victim owed money to an unnamed suspect, but had paid for the 2004 BMW X3 he was sitting in Thursday, June 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Robbed of Vehicle at Gunpoint

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint Thursday evening. The Rochester Police Department said a 36-year-old man reported he was sitting in his 2004 BMW X3 in the 500 block of 4th Ave SE when a black Tahoe cut in front of him around 8:15 p.m Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Police investigating attempted abduction in NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction in northwest Rochester. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, an 11-year-old girl reported that while riding her bike on 7th St. NW a small, black SUV pulled into her path from Manor Dr. NW. Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Injured in Wabasha County Collision

Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester man was among the three people injured in a two-vehicle crash today in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says the 79-year-old man was driving an SUV east on Wabasha County Road 81 when his vehicle collided with a full-size van that was traveling north on Highway 61. The two Ham Lake residents in the van, a 50-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were also injured in the collision.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Pine Island Man Injured in Car-Semi Collision

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - Pine Island area man was injured this morning in a crash involving a semi-truck near Winona. The State Patrol is reporting that 83-year-old Harold Radtke was driving north on Highway 61 when his car and a semi-truck collided. The truck, driven by a 60-year-old Wisconsin man, was also traveling north when the crash occurred around 9:40 a.m.
WINONA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Attempted Child Abduction Reported in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are seeking the public's assistance with the investigation into the attempted abduction of a young girl. A news release says the 11-year-old girl was riding her bike in the Country Club Manor neighborhood yesterday evening when a small black SUV pulled into her path. The child told officers the driver tried to talk her into entering the vehicle but she refused. She indicated the man then got out of the SUV and made contact with her before she managed to pull away from him right away on her bike.
ROCHESTER, MN
knuj.net

THREE VEHICLE CRASH NEAR GIBBON

Two drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Gibbon Friday morning. The state patrol was called to thee crash shortly before 8 am in Severance Township in Sibley County. Authorities say a 2017 Chevy Trax driven by Myron Clayton Taber-Dover of Apple Valley was travelling westbound on 300th Street. A GMC Terrain driven by Emily Ahlbrecht of Gibbon was travelling northbound on 627th Avenue. The vehicles collided. After making contact, the GMC then collided with the Buick that was travelling southbound. Driver of the Buick Deanna Mechelke of Glencoe was taken to Glencoe Hosopital with non-life threatening injuries. Dover was taken to Arlington Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries. Ahlbrect wasn’t hurt.
GIBBON, MN
#Police#St Marys Hospital
Quick Country 96.5

Mankato Man Ruled Incompetent to Stand Trial For Killing Father

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Mankato area man accused of murdering his father in late April has been found incompetent to stand trial. A Blue Earth County Judge issued the ruling earlier this week in the case of 24-year-old Travis Earle. He is facing two counts of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of 59-year-old Stephen Earle inside the victim's home in the community on the outskirts of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Victim and suspect identified in Rice County homicide

MORRISTOWN, Minn. - A death in Rice County is now being called a homicide. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of 2nd Street SE in Morristown around 12:41 am on Tuesday. Deputies say they arrived to find Cody Vernon Kolstad, 33, outside a home and saying a person was badly injured inside.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Stabbing Suspect Turns Himself In

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - More information has been released about a stabbing that happened in Rochester last Friday. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the stabbing was reported around 10:30 pm at Windsor Court Apts. in the 1200 block of 4th Ave SW. Moilanen says officers arrived to find...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man fatally shot his housemate in the head

A man has been charged with fatally shooting his housemate in the head at their home in Morristown, Minnesota. The Rice County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the early Tuesday morning shooting as 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel. The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder.
MORRISTOWN, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Autistic Rochester Teenager Reported Missing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The public is being asked to contact police if they know the whereabouts of a missing Rochester teenager. The father of 17-year-old Caden Olson contacted police Monday night to report his son was not at home and had indicated he was planning to go to Texas to see his mother. The father says he hasn’t seen his mother for 9 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

UPDATE: Driver In Rochester Crash Has Died

According to Rochester Police Department Spokesperson Amanda Grayson, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a power pole on 3rd Ave in southeast Rochester has died. RPD has not released any details on the identity of the driver or the cause of death. Preliminary reports indicated the vehicle was...
swnewsmedia.com

No major injuries reported after boat flip on Minnesota River in Shakopee

No major injuries were reported after a boat flipped on the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Thursday morning, sending two workers downstream clinging to the boat. The Scott County Sheriff's Office boat turned over sometime before 10:50 a.m. while workers were clearing a log jam near the Lewis Street Bridge boat launch, authorities said.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

