Clarkston, MI

Clarkston shuts down Anchor Bay in regional play

By Wendi Reardon
clarkstonnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy — The Wolves were on a mission in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Region 5 Semifinal game against Anchor Bay on Wednesday, May 25 – finish early and get the seniors to their commencement ceremony on time. They did it with a 19-1 win at...

clarkstonnews.com

clarkstonnews.com

Brigham, Perry qualify for state championship this week

Lapeer — Senior Brooke Perry and sophomore Alexandra Brigham will represent Clarkston at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Track and Field State Championship on June 4. Brigham finished in first place in the 1,600-meter run at the MHSAA LP Division 1 Region 9 meet on May 20, finishing with the time of 5:16.31.
LAPEER, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Wolfpack Update for June 1, 2022

Clarkston Varsity Baseball closed their regular season winning both games in their home double header against Brighton, May 24. They took the first game, 3-2. Ben Bacon had two RBIs for the game. They won the second game, 4-0. Trevor Busyn pitched for five innings with seven strikeouts in the...
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Mountaineer Update for June 1, 2022

Clarkston Everest Collegiate competed in the Catholic High School Championship – Cardinal Division at Lutheran North High School, May 25. The boys track and field team finished in second place with 117 points. Finishing in the top eight in the track events were: in the 100-yard dash, John Morrison...
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Mountaineers celebrate graduation

The Everest Class of 2022 does the traditional cap toss at the end of the graduation ceremony, May 22, on campus at the Clarkston school. Photo: Provided by Ilze Lucero Photography.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Hats off to 2022!

Mackenzie Fazekas tosses her cap into the air during the annual Senior Walk last Tuesday at Clarkston High School. Check out more graduation coverage inside from CHS, Everest, and Renaissance inside this week’s print edition of the Clarkston News. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Clarkston Class of 2022 celebrates at Pine Knob

After hearing his name called and getting his diploma, Clarkston graduate Joshua Powe throws a celebratory fist into the air before shaking hands with Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan. More photos of Commencement and the Senior Walk in this week’s print edition of the Clarkston News. Photo: Matt Mackinder.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Clarkston principal proud of Class of ‘22

Clarkston High School Principal Gary Kaul was in his typical comedic form last Wednesday night during the school’s annual Commencement ceremony at Pine Knob Music Theatre. As he welcomed the students and guests, he started to say “DTE…” and then blurted out, “Pine Knob,” and the crowd erupted.
CLARKSTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Only Two I-96 Lanes Open Between Kent Lake & Wixom Roads Next Week In Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-96 will be reduced to two lanes next week in Oakland County. The next phase of the I-96 Flex Route project will begin next week shifting part of the eastbound I-96 traffic from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road across the median until late fall. Starting Tuesday, June 7, eastbound I-96 will go down to two lanes approaching Kent Lake Road and then shift across the median to the westbound lanes. During this road work, these lanes will be closed until the fall: The northbound and southbound Kent Lake Road ramps to eastbound I-96 The eastbound I-96 exit to Milford Road The northbound and southbound Milford Road ramps to eastbound I-96 The eastbound I-96 exit to Wixom Road MDOT officials say the $269 million investment in the I-96 Flex Route project is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,429 jobs. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

