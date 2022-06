In an ideal world you would hire a personal assistant that would stay with your company until retirement. You would only have to onboard an assistant once, and for the next twenty years you would never have to worry about teaching someone how to check your email or make bank deposits. But we don't live in an ideal world. Employees come and go, priorities change and you are likely to find yourself having to onboard new team members at least every few years. So today I wanted to go over five processes that you want to go over with every new assistant.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO