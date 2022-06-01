ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Beloved Bismarck Dentist Is Calling It A Career

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 2 days ago
Dr. Blaine Clausnitzer has filled his last tooth. It was announced recently that Dr. Clausntizer will retire from his dental office and the practice will be taken over by Dr. Alexa Carlson. Clausnitzer Dentistry will now become 701 Dental. Clausnitzer Dentistry has been a staple in the Bismarck community...

SuperTalk 1270

Is A Healthcare Giant Having A Change Of Heart In Mott ND?

I was all set to tee off on Sanford Health. But just maybe Doug made a difference. When I heard Mott, North Dakota's Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home was closing this July, it made me wonder how this southwestern city of under 700 was going to cope with not having a nearby senior living facility. More miles mean more infrequent visits and more of a disconnect for seniors that cherish their small cities.
MOTT, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Discover Dinosaurs On The Prairie Near Napoleon, North Dakota

I was coming back from a duck hunting trip last fall when I decided to make a pit stop in Napoleon, North Dakota. One of the few cities I've never had the pleasure of visiting before in North Dakota. As a lifelong North Dakotan, there are very few cities in the state I haven't at least stopped at a gas station before. Between hunting and fishing trips, and my job, I've been to nearly all of them.
NAPOLEON, ND
SuperTalk 1270

6th Annual Carz-N-Cures Car Show Is Coming This Weekend!

The six annual Carz-N-Cures Car show is coming up this Saturday, June 4th from 10 am to 2 pm. This event will take place at the northwest parking lot of the North Dakota State Capitol. Lot, 600 East Boulevard Avenue in Bismarck, North Dakota. Car and truck entries are accepted with free-will donations. This car show is free and open to the public.
BISMARCK, ND
740thefan.com

NDHP provides details on arrest near governor’s residence

BISMARCK, N.D. – A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson provided additional information about the arrest of a woman for allegedly trespassing on the state Capitol grounds near the governor's residence on Sunday night. Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregste said the woman said she wanted to speak with the governor...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Beloved Tackle Shop Up For Sale

Dakota Tackle is up for sale and is said to have an interested buyer. Dakota Tackle has been in business since right around 1979, serving the community for about 43 years. The owner, Wade Anderson, says it's time for him to retire, so he can spend more time with his kids and grandkids.
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

LaValle Flooring Expanding into Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – LaValle Flooring has announced they are expanding in to Jamestown. With locations in Fargo and Valley City, Co-owner Norberto Vazquez says they will be located inside the former Schubert's Carpet One building off of 1st St. SE and 2nd Ave. SE. "It's going to...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck pools reduce hours

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deep beneath the floor of the Hillside Aquatic Complex, Bismarck Parks and Recreation operations superintendent, Dan Sedevie is opening the values that will fill one of Bismarck's pools. It will take a couple of days to top off all areas of the facility. But while...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Sickies Garage celebrates 10 years on the restaurant road

A staple in the downtown Bismarck and Fargo areas, Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews was originally started by a group of friends who would skip work to tinker in their garage, leading to plenty of cookouts. Wanting to share that feeling of fun and theme with the public, they moved from one type of workshop […]
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Fatal Farm Machinery/Motorcycle Accident In Grant County

Sad news to report this Memorial Day. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol press release, a person has died in a motorcycle/farm machinery collision. This accident happened Sunday, May 29th at approximately 6:16 central time on Highway 31 near mile marker 25 one mile south of Raleigh, North Dakota. 35-year-old Brandon Cermak drove the motorcycle from Fargo, North Dakota. 41-year-old Jacalyn Hartman from Raleigh, North Dakota was driving an AS210 Crop Sprayer.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
SuperTalk 1270

BisMan Golfers – Don’t Miss Out On Hawktree – June 21st

This is your chance to be a part of something special - if you love golf, mark June 21st on your calendar. Listen, golf is always an experience, those who play know all about what it's like to be out and about on a wide-open course, the sun shining down as you proceed to attempt to set the course record...OR just simply keep your Titleist in play. Mark Twain once said "Golf is a good walk spoiled", yeah but he never set foot on the amazing Hawktree Golf Club 18-hole splendor. Here is your chance to do so.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Mandan’s Classic Car Auction – Your Dream Car Awaits

I love this, Mandan is getting ready for a terrific event that could put you behind the wheel of your dream car. Take a couple of seconds, and just stare at the cover picture of this story. Now when you are done foaming at the mouth, this beautiful 1970 Dodge Challenger 340 six-pack could be yours - IF you out-bid everyone else! Louis Haldorson owner of Northland Auction at 2100 3rd St SE here in Mandan is hosting an auction on June 10th at his business. Gates open at 3 and let the games begin ( Auction ) at 5. There will be free food there and a fleet of cars on display.
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

“Dine And Dash” In BisMan – Just Plain Stupid

Here is what I don't understand about this whole thing. Why plan on going out to dinner if your intentions are to run out of the restaurant like cowards and thieves without paying a cent? Is it like some kind of cheap ( CHEAP being the keyword here ) thrill? I remember this back in San Diego years ago, when a group of people got together beforehand and decided to have an elaborate dinner at a moderate - expensive place, and then with their track shoes on bolt out the exit door to make a dash for their car. It's called "Dine And Dash", and unfortunately it's been happening lately here in Bismarck. I guess you call it a trend, of stupidity. Just recently kxnet.com reported that recent studies "...show that around 20 percent of people typically dine and dash when out? In Bismarck at the local Sickies restaurant, this happens more than you think"
BISMARCK, ND
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

