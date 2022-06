The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying vehicles and persons of interest in the homicide of Morey P. Pelton. Pelton was discovered in the early morning hours of May 13th at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26, east of Ririe, ID (approx. Mile Post 356). Deputies are seeking information from anyone who visited the rest area between Thursday May 12th at 8pm and Friday May 13th at 6:30am. Deputies are also seeking information on two vehicles with multiple occupants that were near the rest area during that time frame. Both vehicles are likely SUVs, one light colored and one dark colored.

