ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, ID

Jefferson County department heads and Commissioners discuss updates at staff meeting

By EDNA GRANT The Jefferson Star
Post Register
 2 days ago

Jefferson County held a staff meeting on May 23 during the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, where the commissioners both heard various updates from the county offices and provided an update regarding the May 18 Idaho Board of Transportation meeting in Idaho Falls. With the University of...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Shelley-Firth QRU proposes to acquire ambulance

The Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit (QRU) is putting together a proposal to acquire an ambulance for their services so they can have a faster response time to the calls they answer. They went before the Shelley City Council at their May meeting, not to request funding from the city, but to ask for community support.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Jefferson County Planning and Zoning updates

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved an amended plat for the Blackstone Estates and approved the Development Agreement for Saddle Hills Subdivision at their May 9 meeting. Blackstone Estates, one of two subdivision developments just south of Highway 48 between 4200 E and Clark St., applied for their second...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Rexburg City Council appoints new police chief

REXBURG — A new police chief will take the helm of the Rexburg Police Department on June 15. During Wednesday night’s Rexburg City Council meeting, Mayor Jerry Merrill announced that Rexburg Police Lt. Josh Rhodes has been appointed to take over for Chief Shane Turman when he retires later this month. Turman has served as a police officer for decades.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

The rest of the story

I have ignored the repeated attacks on the city and its employees by City Council members Bray, Ortega and Stevens for the past several months, but last Sunday’s diatribes crossed the line. It is time for those of us trying very hard to build a better future for Pocatello and its residents to speak up and tell our side of the story.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Rigby, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Jefferson County, ID
Government
City
Sandpoint, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
County
Jefferson County, ID
Post Register

Fire department responds to another fire at feedlot under investigation

The Idaho Falls Fire Department once again responded to extinguish a fire at a feedlot on Kathleen Street. The fire marks the third time the fire department has been to the feedlot, which is under investigation after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received tips and videos about livestock being improperly slaughtered and living among large piles of dried manure and feces.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

ITD to hold open house on I-15 project between Northgate and Blackfoot

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house from June 6-13 to share information and gather public input about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange (Exit 73) and Blackfoot. “Most of Interstate 15 was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and it...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Forest Service plans open houses

Three open houses where people can learn about forest projects and ask questions of Forest Service personnel are planned in Challis, Mackay and North Fork in early June. The events are geared to three ranger districts in the Salmon-Challis Forest. Stations will be set up where people can learn about the priority programs in each district, hear about plans for 2022 projects, bring up their concerns and ask questions of forest specialists.
CHALLIS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Parks And Recreation#County Line#Idaho National Laboratory#Emergency Management#Annex#The Extension Office#Jcso
KIFI Local News 8

Vote on proposed Ammon housing development has been postponed

Residents of Ammon who wanted to voice opinions on the flagship homes housing development now have a second chance. During the presentation by Flagship's developers, concerned citizens spoke out against the limits on in-person and zoom attendees. The post Vote on proposed Ammon housing development has been postponed appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
Post Register

New 55 and older apartment complex coming to Idaho Falls

A new active senior apartment complex will be opening in Idaho Falls in fall 2023, seeking to alleviate the crowded housing market in the city. The complex, the Ivory at Woodruff, will take about 18 months for its developer Helu Development to construct. Helu management held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Post Register

Opinion: One important question to answer: What now?

This year’s Republican primary election has been perhaps the most heated primary election both Idaho and Bonneville County have seen. Now that the results are in, there still is one very important question to answer, “What now?”. Let’s look at some numbers, all of which come from the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Greenhouse farming can help the Snake River

Can greenhouse farming help save the Snake River, the most endangered river in America?. Agriculture in Idaho depends on water. Greenhouse farms use much less water than traditional irrigation methods. By reducing the amount of water needed for farming, there will be more water for recreation and minimum stream flows.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

No injuries reported in train derailment near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are investigating after 15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Pocatello Thursday morning. Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver told EastIdahoNews.com that no injuries were reported in the derailment, which happened around 5:45 a.m. near Bannock Highway. Some of the train cars were carrying cement,...
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

15 Train Cars Derail in Pocatello

Union Pacific Railroad officials say 15 train cars derailed Thursday in Union Pacific's Pocatello Yard in Pocatello. A few of the cars were transporting cement. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office and the Pocatello Police Department were notified. Cleanup is expected to start this morning. The incident is under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Smith, Nina

Nina Dawn Richards Smith, 87, passed away May 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. While Nina spent the last 28 years living in Ammon, ID, when asked where she was from, her response was always Ashton. Nina was born in Ashton, Idaho to Ronald and Grace Gilbert Richards. She attended grade school in St. Anthony for the first three years. The rest of her education was completed in Ashton, graduating from North Fremont High School in 1952. Nina completed nurses training at Ashton Memorial Hospital and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1953, side by side with her cousin Connie. On November 12, 1953, she married Larry Elvin Smith. They started married life in Ashton. Their daughter, Rhonda Marie, was born in 1955, and their son, Daniel Chet, arrived a few years later in 1958. Her husband's work resulted in many moves throughout the years: Idaho Falls, Las Vegas, Northern California Bay Area, Chester, and back to Central California. While living in Las Vegas, Nina worked as a secretary. She then worked for Eastman Kodak while they lived in California. The family loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing or just exploring. The mountains of Idaho, along with the family and friends there, led them back to Idaho in 1994 where they enjoyed their retirement. Nina is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Smith and brother, Glade Richards. She is survived by her children Rhonda (Steve) Wike of Ammon, Dan (Wanda) Smith of Menan, granddaughter Nichole (Joel) Peterson of Minneapolis, great grandchildren Lola Marie, Mia Claire, and Jack Theodore. She is also survived by her sister-in-law JoAnn Richards, nieces and nephew Janalyn Larish, Laura Wollan, and Alex Richards. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com. Nina 7/26/1934 - 5/31/2022Smith.
ASHTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy