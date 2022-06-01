Summer reading program begins at Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library

Verle Knight Wilding, 89, of Sugar City, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Madison Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 4, 1932 in Driggs, Idaho to Alice Jennette Knight and Frank Oldham Wilding, being the 5th of 8 children. Verle spent his youth in the Teton Valley, attending school in Alta, Wyoming before his family moved to Sugar City, Idaho at the age of 9. He graduated from Sugar Salem High School. He married Ruth Nadean Ard on January 16, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their marriage was blessed with 4 daughters and 2 sons. Verle worked in various jobs including farming and meat packing before he began working as a tree surgeon for the Davey Tree Expert Company, where he worked for 40 years before retiring. He served as a scout master for many years and enjoyed camping, being outdoors, fishing, hunting, wood working, and was an avid bowler, bowling on many leagues in the Rexburg area. He was also an active member of the Lions Club, serving as both Vice President and later as President in 1975-1976. After celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, Nadean passed away in 2002. Verle re-connected with an old friend, Maxine Clayburn, and they were married in 2003. They resided in Sugar City. They had the opportunity to serve in the Rexburg Temple baptistry for 2 years. Maxine passed away in 2014. Verle lived in Sugar City until the time of his passing. Verle is survived by his son-in-law, Greg (Verla) Wilson, and children; LeAnn (Kevin) Powell, Kevin A. (Nina) Wilding, David Knight (Kay) Wilding, Janet Kaye (Jeff) Banta, and Tenia Lee (BJ) Ricks, as well as 22 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, two wives, sisters, Carol Orme and Darlene Walters, a brother, Harlo Wilding, a daughter Verla "Jeanie" Wilson, and great-granddaughter Olivia Job. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3rd at the Gray LDS Chapel, 6 North Teton Ave, Sugar City. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and again on Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com In honor of his life, we invite you to wear purple to help us celebrate his almost 90 years. Verle 6/4/1932 - 5/29/2022Wilding.

SUGAR CITY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO