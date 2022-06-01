ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menan, ID

Summer reading program begins at Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library

 2 days ago

MENAN — Mark and Danielle Lindstrom of Ririe had a baby boy recently. They named him Ryker Liam Lindstrom. He joins big brothers Max, Hunter and Jace Lindstrom. Grandparents are Hugh and Terry Munns of Menan and Kurt and Julene Lindstrom of Washington. The Menan Planning and Zoning...

Post Register

Forest Service plans open houses

Three open houses where people can learn about forest projects and ask questions of Forest Service personnel are planned in Challis, Mackay and North Fork in early June. The events are geared to three ranger districts in the Salmon-Challis Forest. Stations will be set up where people can learn about the priority programs in each district, hear about plans for 2022 projects, bring up their concerns and ask questions of forest specialists.
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

Shelley-Firth QRU proposes to acquire ambulance

The Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit (QRU) is putting together a proposal to acquire an ambulance for their services so they can have a faster response time to the calls they answer. They went before the Shelley City Council at their May meeting, not to request funding from the city, but to ask for community support.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

ITD to hold open house on I-15 project between Northgate and Blackfoot

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house from June 6-13 to share information and gather public input about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange (Exit 73) and Blackfoot. “Most of Interstate 15 was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and it...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Menan, ID
Post Register

New 55 and older apartment complex coming to Idaho Falls

A new active senior apartment complex will be opening in Idaho Falls in fall 2023, seeking to alleviate the crowded housing market in the city. The complex, the Ivory at Woodruff, will take about 18 months for its developer Helu Development to construct. Helu management held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Greenhouse farming can help the Snake River

Can greenhouse farming help save the Snake River, the most endangered river in America?. Agriculture in Idaho depends on water. Greenhouse farms use much less water than traditional irrigation methods. By reducing the amount of water needed for farming, there will be more water for recreation and minimum stream flows.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Rexburg City Council appoints new police chief

REXBURG — A new police chief will take the helm of the Rexburg Police Department on June 15. During Wednesday night’s Rexburg City Council meeting, Mayor Jerry Merrill announced that Rexburg Police Lt. Josh Rhodes has been appointed to take over for Chief Shane Turman when he retires later this month. Turman has served as a police officer for decades.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Jefferson County passes compression brakes restriction ordinance

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners passed a new ordinance restricting the usage of air compression brakes in certain areas of Jefferson County following a public hearing during their May 23 meeting. According to Ordinance 2022-05, the use of air compression brakes by vehicles or trucks will be prohibited in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

A look at Idaho High School Finals Rodeo

BLACKFOOT – The 2022 Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo kicks off this weekend with events beginning on Saturday, June 4, and running through Saturday, June 11, at the Bannock County Events Center in Pocatello. Hundreds of high school cowboys and cowgirls who have qualified for this prestigious event...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Clements, Terry

Terry Lynn Clements was born July 1, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, and died on May 27, 2022, at age 78, while surrounded by his loving family and wife of 58 years. Terry died from medical complications. Terry was the 3rd child born to George and Thelma Clements. His siblings are Lamar (Shirley) Clements and Larue (Joe) Mortensen. Terry and his bestest girlfriend Becky Barney were married on July 11, 1964, in St. Anthony, Idaho at Dale and Betty Barney's, her parents, home. Together they have 4 daughters, Lynette (Kent) Hathaway, Michelle (Steven) Lusk, Taunya Hansen, Heather (Duke) Turner. He loved all his 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A point of pride to Terry was his decision to enlist in the Army National Guard, where he served 6 years before being Honorably discharged. His work ethic was demonstrated while he worked as a pool plasterer, excavator, logger, loader operator, and long-haul trucker. In his lifetime, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix, build, or drive. To Terry (AKA Clem), life was about having fun, pulling pranks, and enjoying life. But his shenanigans and fun weren't limited to just his family, as his charismatic personality drew everybody to him. One of his nearest and dearest friends and partner in crimes is Sue Leonard, who will always share a special place in our family's hearts. While he never needed an excuse for a good celebration, the holiday traditions were of epic proportions, especially Halloween with decorations that took up the entire yard. Our family will always treasure the countless memories made. Terry was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Thelma; his half-sisters, Lila, Mary, and Minnie; two sons-in-law, Scott Summers and James Bergmans; and 2 great granddaughters, Briauna and Shaylynn Bergeson. Services will be held on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at 11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Wilford Ward Building, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial with military rites will be at the Wilford Cemetery. Arrangemtnes are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com where a link to live streaming will be provided prior to the funeral. Terry 7/1/1944 - 5/27/2022Clements.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Wilding, Verle

Verle Knight Wilding, 89, of Sugar City, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Madison Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 4, 1932 in Driggs, Idaho to Alice Jennette Knight and Frank Oldham Wilding, being the 5th of 8 children. Verle spent his youth in the Teton Valley, attending school in Alta, Wyoming before his family moved to Sugar City, Idaho at the age of 9. He graduated from Sugar Salem High School. He married Ruth Nadean Ard on January 16, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their marriage was blessed with 4 daughters and 2 sons. Verle worked in various jobs including farming and meat packing before he began working as a tree surgeon for the Davey Tree Expert Company, where he worked for 40 years before retiring. He served as a scout master for many years and enjoyed camping, being outdoors, fishing, hunting, wood working, and was an avid bowler, bowling on many leagues in the Rexburg area. He was also an active member of the Lions Club, serving as both Vice President and later as President in 1975-1976. After celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, Nadean passed away in 2002. Verle re-connected with an old friend, Maxine Clayburn, and they were married in 2003. They resided in Sugar City. They had the opportunity to serve in the Rexburg Temple baptistry for 2 years. Maxine passed away in 2014. Verle lived in Sugar City until the time of his passing. Verle is survived by his son-in-law, Greg (Verla) Wilson, and children; LeAnn (Kevin) Powell, Kevin A. (Nina) Wilding, David Knight (Kay) Wilding, Janet Kaye (Jeff) Banta, and Tenia Lee (BJ) Ricks, as well as 22 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, two wives, sisters, Carol Orme and Darlene Walters, a brother, Harlo Wilding, a daughter Verla "Jeanie" Wilson, and great-granddaughter Olivia Job. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3rd at the Gray LDS Chapel, 6 North Teton Ave, Sugar City. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and again on Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com In honor of his life, we invite you to wear purple to help us celebrate his almost 90 years. Verle 6/4/1932 - 5/29/2022Wilding.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Post Register

Hillcrest AD Wendy Johnson stepping down

Hillcrest athletic director Wendy Johnson has stepped down and will take on the same role at Cheyenne South High School in Wyoming beginning next month. Johnson, who is from Wyoming and has family in the area, said there have been numerous times she thought about relocating to be closer to family and the Cheyenne South job proved a perfect opportunity.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

James "Poppi" Henry Bunnell Jr

James "Poppi" Henry Bunnell Jr 9/20/1942 - 5/30/2022 James Henry Bunnell Jr. passed away on May 30th, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on September 20th, 1942 in Amesbury, MA to James Henry Bunnell Sr & Lorraine Muriel Violette. James was known by many as Jim, and most famously, "Poppi". Jim grew up in a French-Canadian, Italian, and Irish family. He frequently reminisced on large family gatherings/dinners, along with his time growing up in Massachusetts and Pacoima, California. Throughout his life, Jim had a passion for Doo-Wop music. He loved sharing that passion with family and friends through his vast collection of records, CD's, and Jukebox. He was a man of many adventures and had a love of cars, especially his favorite car - a 1964 aquamarine GTO. His ultimate love was his beautiful wife, Janet. Janet & Jim had a love like no other, and brought their families together in July of 1975. They were married for nearly 47 amazing years. Jim was proud to have worked in the produce/grocery industry for 40 years before retiring in 2000.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Fire department responds to another fire at feedlot under investigation

The Idaho Falls Fire Department once again responded to extinguish a fire at a feedlot on Kathleen Street. The fire marks the third time the fire department has been to the feedlot, which is under investigation after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received tips and videos about livestock being improperly slaughtered and living among large piles of dried manure and feces.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

No injuries reported in train derailment near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are investigating after 15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Pocatello Thursday morning. Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver told EastIdahoNews.com that no injuries were reported in the derailment, which happened around 5:45 a.m. near Bannock Highway. Some of the train cars were carrying cement,...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Bonneville Sheriff's Office releases photos of persons and vehicles of interest in murder investigation

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying vehicles and persons of interest in the homicide of Morey P. Pelton. Pelton was discovered in the early morning hours of May 13th at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26, east of Ririe, ID (approx. Mile Post 356). Deputies are seeking information from anyone who visited the rest area between Thursday May 12th at 8pm and Friday May 13th at 6:30am. Deputies are also seeking information on two vehicles with multiple occupants that were near the rest area during that time frame. Both vehicles are likely SUVs, one light colored and one dark colored.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Man, woman arrested for stealing car parts from Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after stealing car parts from an Idaho Falls home, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says. The suspects, Christopher Williams and Alana Faus, are both 39-year-olds from Idaho Falls. Police got a report that the two were at a house on 65th E. at around 2:45 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

