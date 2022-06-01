ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Eighth grade students spend day at Rigby High School, reunite with old classmates

By EDNA GRANT The Jefferson Star
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRigby Middle School and Farnsworth Middle School eighth grade students had the opportunity to spend the day at Rigby High School on May 24, to tour the school, learn about the various clubs and to spend some recreational time with classmates they haven’t seen since the sixth grade....

Idaho State Journal

2022 graduates reflect on high school, prepare for future

Hundreds of students graduated from Pocatello, Century and Highland high schools on Thursday in ceremonies at Idaho State University's Holt Arena. Just over 320 students graduated from Highland High School. About 200 graduated from Century, and roughly 200 received diplomas from Pocatello. Highland principal Brad Wallace said his advice for this year's graduates is, "Don't worry so much about what you should do, but who you are." ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fundraiser launched for family of local man who died in tragic tree accident

POCATELLO — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a man who fell from a tree near Idaho State University on Tuesday and died later that evening. Darin Williams, 35, of Pocatello died shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday following the 1:30 p.m. incident that occurred on the 400 block of South Sixth Avenue while Williams was up in a tree using a chainsaw to cut down branches. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

A look at Idaho High School Finals Rodeo

BLACKFOOT – The 2022 Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo kicks off this weekend with events beginning on Saturday, June 4, and running through Saturday, June 11, at the Bannock County Events Center in Pocatello. Hundreds of high school cowboys and cowgirls who have qualified for this prestigious event...
BLACKFOOT, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Police ask help in locating missing teen

The Rexburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Halle Snow Smith. Smith was last seen at her residence on N. 5th West St. in Rexburg Thursday night. She was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt, and a teal jacket. Anyone who may have information...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State football coach charged with murder

POCATELLO, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the the Idaho State Journal. Idaho State University assistant football coach Davonte' Neal has been charged with felony first-degree murder in Arizona and the school intends to terminate his contract. Pocatello police say Neal has been charged with one count of...
eastidahonews.com

Public transportation has returned to the city of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A ribbon-cutting held in the City Hall parking lot earlier this morning officially kicked off the new Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT) On-Demand point-to-point rideshare service. Transit Coordinator Kade Marquez explains, “Unlike the former transportation service that had fixed routes and bus stops, GIFT is an...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Nebeker-Miller, Linda

Linda Lee Nebeker Miller, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her family and Encompass Hospice. Linda was born October 6, 1945, in Greeley, CO, to Lewis C. Hough and Doris Cooper Hough. She grew up and attended schools in Colorado and Twin Falls, ID, and in Wyoming before settling in Idaho Falls. She graduated from Bonneville High School. She married her eternal companion Rodney A. Nebeker on August 17, 1962, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2007. Linda worked as a Optometric Assistant for Dr. Kenneth King. On February 14, 2009, she married Ralph Miller in Idaho Falls, ID. Linda and Ralph made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Young Womens, Primary, Relief Society, Temple Worker, and served a Family History Mission. She was a devoted wife and mother to four stalwart sons and two precious daughters. She enjoyed fishing and we called her the seal. She would never turn down fish. She liked to draw, sew and be of service to others. Linda is survived by her husband, Ralph Miller of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael (Jennifer) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Teresa (Mark) Schetrompf of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Waylon (Cindy) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jim (Kiersten) Nebeker of Rigby, ID; daughter, Adlina (Brett) Memmott of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Judy Barrett of Ramona, CA; 38 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Doris Hough; son, Kirby Nebeker; brother, Larry Hough; and first husband, Rodney A. Nebeker. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Central Stake Center, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Robert Bidstrup officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the church and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Linda 10/6/1945 - 5/30/2022Lee Nebeker-Miller.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

ITD to hold open house on I-15 project between Northgate and Blackfoot

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house from June 6-13 to share information and gather public input about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange (Exit 73) and Blackfoot. “Most of Interstate 15 was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and it...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Clements, Terry

Terry Lynn Clements was born July 1, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, and died on May 27, 2022, at age 78, while surrounded by his loving family and wife of 58 years. Terry died from medical complications. Terry was the 3rd child born to George and Thelma Clements. His siblings are Lamar (Shirley) Clements and Larue (Joe) Mortensen. Terry and his bestest girlfriend Becky Barney were married on July 11, 1964, in St. Anthony, Idaho at Dale and Betty Barney's, her parents, home. Together they have 4 daughters, Lynette (Kent) Hathaway, Michelle (Steven) Lusk, Taunya Hansen, Heather (Duke) Turner. He loved all his 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A point of pride to Terry was his decision to enlist in the Army National Guard, where he served 6 years before being Honorably discharged. His work ethic was demonstrated while he worked as a pool plasterer, excavator, logger, loader operator, and long-haul trucker. In his lifetime, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix, build, or drive. To Terry (AKA Clem), life was about having fun, pulling pranks, and enjoying life. But his shenanigans and fun weren't limited to just his family, as his charismatic personality drew everybody to him. One of his nearest and dearest friends and partner in crimes is Sue Leonard, who will always share a special place in our family's hearts. While he never needed an excuse for a good celebration, the holiday traditions were of epic proportions, especially Halloween with decorations that took up the entire yard. Our family will always treasure the countless memories made. Terry was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Thelma; his half-sisters, Lila, Mary, and Minnie; two sons-in-law, Scott Summers and James Bergmans; and 2 great granddaughters, Briauna and Shaylynn Bergeson. Services will be held on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at 11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Wilford Ward Building, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial with military rites will be at the Wilford Cemetery. Arrangemtnes are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com where a link to live streaming will be provided prior to the funeral. Terry 7/1/1944 - 5/27/2022Clements.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Hillcrest AD Wendy Johnson stepping down

Hillcrest athletic director Wendy Johnson has stepped down and will take on the same role at Cheyenne South High School in Wyoming beginning next month. Johnson, who is from Wyoming and has family in the area, said there have been numerous times she thought about relocating to be closer to family and the Cheyenne South job proved a perfect opportunity.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Police Share Persons Of Interest Images In South Idaho Homicide

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance images of persons of interest in the homicide of a man at a southeast Idaho rest stop three weeks ago. On June 2, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office gave an update on a homicide case and shared images on its official Facebook page of potential suspects. These persons of interest were captured on camera visiting the Lane Clark Hill rest area near milepost 356, just outside the community of Ririe, Idaho, and around the time 36-year-old Morey Pelton was found deceased on May 13, 2022.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Wilding, Verle

Verle Knight Wilding, 89, of Sugar City, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Madison Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 4, 1932 in Driggs, Idaho to Alice Jennette Knight and Frank Oldham Wilding, being the 5th of 8 children. Verle spent his youth in the Teton Valley, attending school in Alta, Wyoming before his family moved to Sugar City, Idaho at the age of 9. He graduated from Sugar Salem High School. He married Ruth Nadean Ard on January 16, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their marriage was blessed with 4 daughters and 2 sons. Verle worked in various jobs including farming and meat packing before he began working as a tree surgeon for the Davey Tree Expert Company, where he worked for 40 years before retiring. He served as a scout master for many years and enjoyed camping, being outdoors, fishing, hunting, wood working, and was an avid bowler, bowling on many leagues in the Rexburg area. He was also an active member of the Lions Club, serving as both Vice President and later as President in 1975-1976. After celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, Nadean passed away in 2002. Verle re-connected with an old friend, Maxine Clayburn, and they were married in 2003. They resided in Sugar City. They had the opportunity to serve in the Rexburg Temple baptistry for 2 years. Maxine passed away in 2014. Verle lived in Sugar City until the time of his passing. Verle is survived by his son-in-law, Greg (Verla) Wilson, and children; LeAnn (Kevin) Powell, Kevin A. (Nina) Wilding, David Knight (Kay) Wilding, Janet Kaye (Jeff) Banta, and Tenia Lee (BJ) Ricks, as well as 22 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, two wives, sisters, Carol Orme and Darlene Walters, a brother, Harlo Wilding, a daughter Verla "Jeanie" Wilson, and great-granddaughter Olivia Job. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3rd at the Gray LDS Chapel, 6 North Teton Ave, Sugar City. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and again on Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com In honor of his life, we invite you to wear purple to help us celebrate his almost 90 years. Verle 6/4/1932 - 5/29/2022Wilding.
SUGAR CITY, ID

