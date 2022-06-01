Eighth grade students spend day at Rigby High School, reunite with old classmates

Terry Lynn Clements was born July 1, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, and died on May 27, 2022, at age 78, while surrounded by his loving family and wife of 58 years. Terry died from medical complications. Terry was the 3rd child born to George and Thelma Clements. His siblings are Lamar (Shirley) Clements and Larue (Joe) Mortensen. Terry and his bestest girlfriend Becky Barney were married on July 11, 1964, in St. Anthony, Idaho at Dale and Betty Barney's, her parents, home. Together they have 4 daughters, Lynette (Kent) Hathaway, Michelle (Steven) Lusk, Taunya Hansen, Heather (Duke) Turner. He loved all his 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A point of pride to Terry was his decision to enlist in the Army National Guard, where he served 6 years before being Honorably discharged. His work ethic was demonstrated while he worked as a pool plasterer, excavator, logger, loader operator, and long-haul trucker. In his lifetime, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix, build, or drive. To Terry (AKA Clem), life was about having fun, pulling pranks, and enjoying life. But his shenanigans and fun weren't limited to just his family, as his charismatic personality drew everybody to him. One of his nearest and dearest friends and partner in crimes is Sue Leonard, who will always share a special place in our family's hearts. While he never needed an excuse for a good celebration, the holiday traditions were of epic proportions, especially Halloween with decorations that took up the entire yard. Our family will always treasure the countless memories made. Terry was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Thelma; his half-sisters, Lila, Mary, and Minnie; two sons-in-law, Scott Summers and James Bergmans; and 2 great granddaughters, Briauna and Shaylynn Bergeson. Services will be held on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at 11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Wilford Ward Building, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial with military rites will be at the Wilford Cemetery. Arrangemtnes are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com where a link to live streaming will be provided prior to the funeral. Terry 7/1/1944 - 5/27/2022Clements.

