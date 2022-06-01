$1.16 billion Naples builder names new regional executive

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced Inn on Fifth in Naples as the newest member of its collection. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust based in Bethesda, Maryland, executed a contract in April to acquire the 119-room hotel at 699 Fifth Ave. S., formerly owned by local entrepreneur Phil McCabe, for $156 million. The boutique hotel, which recently underwent a $5 million renovation, includes two fine-dining restaurants, Truluck’s and Ocean Prime. Curator is a collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. Inn on Fifth is managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts.
