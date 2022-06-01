ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

$1.16 billion Naples builder names new regional executive

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational building services firm Manhattan Construction Co. has named Craig Bryant vice president of its Southwest Florida operations. Based in Naples, Bryant will oversee client engagement and executive leadership of the region’s preconstruction and construction services, according to a statement. Across his 23-year commercial construction career,...

www.businessobserverfl.com

businessobserverfl.com

Skin science startup promotes new VP of operations

A Sarasota-based skin science startup recently announced a promotion for the former director of operations. Lalania Hayes is now the vice president of operations. A former COO of Rockbottombottles LLC, a wholesale distributor of packaging products based in Sarasota, Hayes has experience in executing a startup's business plan through the point of being sold, according to a statement.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Condo formerly owned by well-known philanthropist on the market for nearly $8M

A waterfront condominium within the gated Longboat Key Club recently stepped foot onto the market for $7.95 million. The 5,100-square-foot residence is the highest priced listing in the L’Ambiance condominium complex, according to a statement. It’s being marketed exclusively by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Laura Pearson and Carmen Baskind, who both work in the downtown Sarasota office.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Inn on Fifth joins Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced Inn on Fifth in Naples as the newest member of its collection. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust based in Bethesda, Maryland, executed a contract in April to acquire the 119-room hotel at 699 Fifth Ave. S., formerly owned by local entrepreneur Phil McCabe, for $156 million. The boutique hotel, which recently underwent a $5 million renovation, includes two fine-dining restaurants, Truluck’s and Ocean Prime. Curator is a collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. Inn on Fifth is managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts.
NAPLES, FL
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Closures ahead of Potential Tropical System One

Tropical System 1 isn’t just taking away sunshine and clear skies in Southwest Florida. Here is a list of events that have now been canceled due to the ongoing storm. While Tropical System 1 continues to downpour, Southwest Florida is seeing cancelations on Friday. Here’s a developing list of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral programs included in $3.1B veto by Gov. DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $3.1 billion in programs across the state, including four big plans for Cape Coral, effectively booting Southwest Florida improvement projects from the governor’s budget. When DeSantis signed the budget the number he had in mind was $109.9B and not a penny more. That meant $3.1...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WPTV

Tropical development likely as system moves toward South Florida

MIAMI — Hurricane season has begun and it looks like we're off to another quick start. The National Hurricane Center tagged the disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Wave Invest 91-L. It now has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Miami investor pays nearly $20 million for Charlotte County center

A Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port Charlotte crowded with retailers and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, Target, Metro Diner and Chick-fil-A all within about a mile of one another.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Tropical weather closures and cancellations

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Here’s a look at closures and cancellations across Southwest Florida due to tropical weather. J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island will be closed at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and will remain closed until further notice. Crazy Dingo Brewing...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Storm isn’t deterring visitors from enjoying Southwest Florida

Weather can be extremely unpredictable, and hurricane season alone can ruin some vacation plans. But people arriving at RSW refuse to let the weather ruin their stay in Southwest Florida. It’s one thing for people to vacation when a hurricane’s bearing down. It’s quite different when an unorganized rain-maker is...
FLORIDA STATE
fox4now.com

Accurate tracking for the millions at Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — With millions of people coming to Fort Myers Beach each year to relax and unwind, anyone in the line of work of keeping people safe also understands the challenges. “We get people from all over the world,” Scott Wirth, the director of operations for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Fort Myers land in limbo marketed to developers

A 36-acre parcel has been leased since 2000 from the city of Fort Myers to a private company with the intent to attract new business to Fort Myers. But the land at 5600 Lee Blvd., if sold, could reap profits for the private company, not the city. Public records show...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Genesis Homes moves into Cape Coral real estate market

The real estate market has had a shortage of properties throughout Florida since before the pandemic. One of the areas most affected has been South Florida, and Cape Coral is no different. With more people from out of state looking to live the Florida lifestyle, Genesis Homes offers a little injection of hope to buyers and their agents.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Signs show Naples housing market is regaining balance

Overall inventory in Naples during April increased 16.5 percent to 1,668 properties from 1,432 properties in April 2021. Fueled by a swell of new single-family home listings, up 5.7 percent over last year, broker analysts reviewing the April 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), are confident the Naples area housing market has reached a crossroad and is making its turn toward a balanced and healthy market.
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Seagate announces new info on upcoming Palisades community

Seagate Development Group will break ground on Palisades this fall an upcoming 12-acre luxury residential community on Yarberry Lane in north Naples. The development will feature 25 single-family custom homes and six custom floor plans. Palisades will reflect Seagate’s Windward Isle — a nearby community with only four of 28...
NAPLES, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Naples, FL

Picture pristine, white beaches, calm, blue waves, limitless views of the skies, and warm, toasty, tropical weather. Those are some of the things you'll find when you take a trip to Naples, Florida. Established in 1886, the city received comparisons from magazines and newspapers to the sunny Naples of Italy,...
FLORIDA STATE

