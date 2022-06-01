ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Police Release Name Of Man Involved In Tuesday Crash

By Kim David
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the man who was involved in a traffic crash Tuesday....

y105fm.com

winonaradio.com

Rochester Authorities Searching for Suspect in Attempted Child Abduction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KWNO)-Rochester Police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to abduct a child. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says the attempted abduction happened on June 1 in the northwestern part of the city. Police say the suspect pulled into the 11-year-old girl’s path while she was riding her bike and attempted to talk her into his vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Investigation underway after gunpoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery investigation is underway after a suspect pulled a shotgun on a victim before assaulting him and stealing his vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday night in the 500 block of 4th Ave. SE. when a 36-year-old Rochester man was sitting in his vehicle with a friend.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester driver in Wabasha County collision

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County. It happened around 11:46 am Friday at the intersection of State Highway 62 and County Road 81. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 79-year-old man from Rochester was driving east and a 50-year-old man from Ham Lake was northbound when they collided.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man pulled out of car at gunpoint; suspects still at large

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said the 36-year-old victim owed money to an unnamed suspect, but had paid for the 2004 BMW X3 he was sitting in Thursday, June 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Police investigating attempted abduction in NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction in northwest Rochester. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, an 11-year-old girl reported that while riding her bike on 7th St. NW a small, black SUV pulled into her path from Manor Dr. NW. Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Pine Island Man Injured in Car-Semi Collision

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - Pine Island area man was injured this morning in a crash involving a semi-truck near Winona. The State Patrol is reporting that 83-year-old Harold Radtke was driving north on Highway 61 when his car and a semi-truck collided. The truck, driven by a 60-year-old Wisconsin man, was also traveling north when the crash occurred around 9:40 a.m.
WINONA, MN
Y-105FM

Attempted Child Abduction Reported in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are seeking the public's assistance with the investigation into the attempted abduction of a young girl. A news release says the 11-year-old girl was riding her bike in the Country Club Manor neighborhood yesterday evening when a small black SUV pulled into her path. The child told officers the driver tried to talk her into entering the vehicle but she refused. She indicated the man then got out of the SUV and made contact with her before she managed to pull away from him right away on her bike.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man sentenced for killing 79-year-old man in 2020 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man convicted of homicide after causing fatal injuries to a 79-year-old man in a fight outside of a La Crosse Menards in 2020 is sentenced Friday. Judge Elliott Levine sentenced 52-year-old Matthew Kinstler to eight years in prison and six years of extended supervision in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday morning on one charge of 1st-degree reckless homicide.
LA CROSSE, WI
knuj.net

THREE VEHICLE CRASH NEAR GIBBON

Two drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Gibbon Friday morning. The state patrol was called to thee crash shortly before 8 am in Severance Township in Sibley County. Authorities say a 2017 Chevy Trax driven by Myron Clayton Taber-Dover of Apple Valley was travelling westbound on 300th Street. A GMC Terrain driven by Emily Ahlbrecht of Gibbon was travelling northbound on 627th Avenue. The vehicles collided. After making contact, the GMC then collided with the Buick that was travelling southbound. Driver of the Buick Deanna Mechelke of Glencoe was taken to Glencoe Hosopital with non-life threatening injuries. Dover was taken to Arlington Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries. Ahlbrect wasn’t hurt.
GIBBON, MN
KIMT

Olmsted County woman sentenced for stolen truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen truck means probation for an Olmsted County woman. Laurissa Ann Bale, 36 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community service. Bale pleaded guilty in February to felony...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Known Suspect’ Shoots At Mother, Children In Brooklyn Park; None Hit

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a “known suspect” shot at a mother and her children while they tried to flee from him in a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned someone in one vehicle had fired at another, and the second vehicle had its tires shot out. The woman and her children were being followed by the “known suspect,” police said, and he shot at their vehicle multiple times. No one was hit. Police said this was not a random incident, and the shooting is being investigated. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KAAL-TV

Tips for parents from law enforcement after Rochester attempted abduction

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that occurred in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. Local law enforcement is advising parents to have these conversations with their kids. "They need to have those conversations and then practice it with the kids so it isn't something...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Crowd Closed in on Brooklyn Park Officers During High-Risk Stop

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police Officers in a Minneapolis suburb found themselves in a tense and dangerous situation on Monday. A statement issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says the officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that two people "were in a car with a number of guns and the intention of shooting someone." After locating the vehicle, the officers performed a "high-risk traffic stop" and ended up having to use a Taser on the uncooperative driver before taking both occupants into custody.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
winonaradio.com

Eau Claire Woman Accused of Stealing Over $27,000 from Winona Business

(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
WINONA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

News Bulletin: Fire damages Owatonna home

A duplex in Owatonna was badly damaged by fire Thursday afternoon, but two people reportedly inside escaped without injury. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m., sending firefighters to 247 E. Fremont St. The house is divided into two living units; initial reports of two people in the upstairs...
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Abandoned Pickup Catches Fire After Crash On I-35

Originally published June 1 FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Traffic camera video shows a semi truck slamming into an abandoned pickup Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 near Forest Lake. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught the crash, as well as the aftermath in which the pickup caught fire as it careened toward the side of the freeway. The pickup truck had been stopped in the middle of the freeway for several minutes before the crash. After slamming into the truck, the semi rolled into a nearby grassy median. According to the state patrol, the car had hit a deer and was empty by the time the semi hit it. No one was injured.
FOREST LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found in burning car in Waite Park

Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Waite Park early Monday morning. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames." Authorities note...
WAITE PARK, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after head-on crash in Buffalo County Tuesday

TOWN OF NELSON (BUFFALO COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and one person is hurt after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo County Tuesday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls, Minn. died after his motorcycle was struck head-on by a car that had crossed over the center line on the bridge between Wisconsin and Minnesota over the Mississippi River.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
