ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Caitlyn Shelton, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242mTz_0fwv8Y1w00

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways.

New state bill offers green alternatives to burial

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

Two Kayakers found safe after search

HSI says different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

New York City man charged in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre have charged Christopher Nelson Carmona with attempting to kill a woman he allegedly shot twice outside a nail salon business Wednesday afternoon. Carmona, 37, of Manhattan, N.Y., was captured during a massive police manhunt when a trooper spotted him walking about one-half...
KISS 104.1

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

Bethlehem car dealer employee arrested for 3rd time

A Bethlehem car dealer employee has been arrested for the third time after he allegedly sold a car without giving the victim the money for it. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Jay Simard, 54, of Bethlehem, was arrested again on May 31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
West, TX
Crime & Safety
WBEC AM

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Texas#Sex Trafficking
cortlandvoice.com

Two Cortland men arrested for drug possession in traffic stop

Two Cortland men were arrested this past Saturday morning following a traffic stop that resulted in drug charges, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop at 11:37 a.m. for Kyle J. Dayton, 27, and Patrick M. Duffy, 39, on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville after multiple traffic violations.
CORTLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM

NYSP Identify person killed in Rt. 13 crash

UPDATE: The New York State Police have released information about the person that was killed in the three-vehicle crash in Cortlandville. According to NYSP the deceased operator of the pick-up truck that was traveling north on Rt. 13 was identified as Curtis A. Davies-Carr, who was age 34 and from Homer, NY.
localsyr.com

Stolen puppy is back at CNY SPCA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The puppy that was stolen from the CNY SPCA is now back at the shelter. DeWitt Police said Dumbo, the pit mix was taken from his kennel last week. He was brought there just days before after being found in bushes. Dumbo is between eight to ten weeks old and had a number of injuries which he was being treated for.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Make Multiple DWI Arrests In WNY This Weekend

Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy