SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was charged Friday with biting her sister's eye, causing severe damage. Ashleigh Sunni Mason, 25, who prosecutors say is homeless but was staying with her sister in Magna at the time of the attack, is charged in 3rd District Court with mayhem. The charge was filed as a second-degree felony because it's the second domestic violence-related case against Mason in 10 years, according to court records.

MAGNA, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO