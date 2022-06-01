ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No word yet on timing of Bear Lidl opening

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 3 days ago

The Lidl grocery store off Route 40 in Bear now has a portable opening soon “teaser” sign that may point to the previously announced fall opening. After completion of the store last fall, it was announced that the opening would be delayed due to supply chain issues coming out of the...

delawarebusinessnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Choice Hotels bringing Cambria brand to coastal Sussex

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International continues to expand its Cambria Hotel brand with its first Delaware location near Rehoboth Beach. The four-story, 114-room Cambria is slated to open in Spring 2024. “The groundbreaking of the Cambria hotel in Rehoboth Beach represents another proud moment for...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

What popular treat comes with built-in handles?

The hamburger, of course! I don’t think I know anybody (or, better yet, anybody I’d care to know) who doesn’t like something savory tucked securely inside a soft, fresh roll. Note the word, “soft” – I’ve been read the riot act by at least one local restaurateur when I criticized his burger rolls! I considered it a compliment. Oh, and after he yelled at me, he started buying better rolls. So there.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

Area’s First Waterfront Container Food Port Eyes June 18 Opening

WEST OCEAN CITY — Pier 23, the resort area’s first waterfront container food port, will celebrate its grand opening on June 18 with happy hour drinks and live music throughout the day. West Ocean City’s newest addition offers a relaxed outdoor retreat surrounded by decked-out shipping containers, each...
OCEAN CITY, MD
timesnewspapers.com

Grand Opening Of “Salty Dog” June 4 At 110 N. Kirkwood Road

Celebrate the first “doggie ice cream shop” in Missouri with a grand opening celebration at Salty Paws, 110 N. Kirkwood Road, this Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. Originally opened in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Salty Paws is the first ice cream chain for dogs in the country. Customers can enjoy spoiling their pets while shopping for supplies. Dog-friendly ice cream options include toppings such as dehydrated chicken and sweet potato fries.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion#Suburbs#Middletown#New York City#Food Drink#Bear Lidl#Route 40#German#Ald
Katie Cherrix

Five Fabulous Places to Get Tacos in Delaware

Tacos are a lunch and dinner favorite any day of the week. Nothing compares to a warm, crunchy tortilla wrapped around your choice of seasoned protein, fresh veggies, sour cream, cilantro, and lime. If you're in Delaware, you can get your taco fix at one of these reputable local restaurants.
Cape Gazette

When You Love the Beach… and All That’s Within Reach

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve spotlighted the home and lifestyle options offered up north in New Castle County and around the middle of Delaware in Kent County. One thing that came to mind as I wrote about these two places is the fact that Delaware is a fairly small state. So regardless of where you live, you’re rarely more than a couple of hours away from great attractions beyond your backyard.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Katie Cherrix

Three Locally Loved Restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland

With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.
SALISBURY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington mayor announces plan to save historic mansion and gardens

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announces the city's plan to save the Gibraltar mansion and Marian Coffin gardens. Gibraltar is a historic site in Wilmington’s Highlands neighborhood. It houses the Marian Coffin gardens, named for the famous landscape architect who designed them. Coffin was an early 20th century landscape architect...
WILMINGTON, DE
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream in Ocean City MD

There's no such thing as too much ice cream! After all, ice cream is the most important meal while visiting Ocean City, Maryland. So, it's imperative that you find the best spots for ice cream in Ocean City. We've narrowed down the options for the best ice cream spots in Ocean City. Read on to discover the best OC Ice Cream.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle Walmart robbed

State Police are looking for the men who robbed the New Castle-area Walmart Friday evening. It happened just after 6 p.m. at the store on Wilton Blvd. Troopers say the suspects posed as making a purchase, but when the cashier opened the register, they grabbed cash - implying they were armed.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare to open Milford office focusing on seniors, families

Site will join Rehoboth area office with the same mission. ChristianaCare is expanding into the fast-growing Milford area with the opening later this year of a new primary care practice for families and a separate practice exclusively for members of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Medicare Advantage plans.
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Two Sought In Brazen Robbery Of New Castle Walmart

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when...
NEW CASTLE, DE
BUCKSCO.Today

Willow Grove Park Mall Owner to Dodge Exec Flight: Paying to Tamp Down Straying

PREIT, the owner of Willow Grove Mall (and others), is paying retention bonuses to certain employees “in an effort to ensure continuity and stability and to incentivize and retain employees,” according to an SEC filing. In May, the firm paid a $147,186 “special cash retention bonus” to an executive and has paid bonuses to keep other employees, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream in Rehoboth Beach DE

Many families make a summer pilgrimage to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and the best way to cool off is with an ice cream sundae. Whether you visit for the day or while on vacation, ice cream will make any Rehoboth Beach Visit a hit. This landmark beach town serves some of the best ice creams in Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy