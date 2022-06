LEXINGTON — Qualifying for the state tournament in one event is to be admired. Doing it in four events is very rare. Oak Harbor junior Hayden Buhro not only qualified for state in the 100 meter dash, finishing third, and the 200, coming in fourth, but was part of two relay teams — the 4×100 relay and the 4×200 relay — that punched their tickets to Columbus after their respective performances at a Division II regional meet at Lexington High School.

OAK HARBOR, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO