NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — During the height of Covid, Julia Waddell learned that she was expecting a child. At age 40 with three children at home, the Nolensville mom tried to be as careful as she could during the pandemic but fate dealt her a different card. While 33 weeks pregnant, a tickle in her throat soon yielded to a serious case of Covid-19 requiring Julia to be admitted to a Williamson County hospital.

9 HOURS AGO