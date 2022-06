On May 30 at 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Glebe Road for a report of a larceny in progress. According to police, a store owner reported that a woman had stolen flowers and destroyed a planter outside the business. The suspect was located in the area and, as officers attempted to detain her, she struck one of the arresting officers in the face, police said.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO