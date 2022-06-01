ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Rainy Wednesday with high in 50s

By Annika Schmidt annika.schmidt@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfKAt_0fwv0sCg00
A patch of blue columbine flourish in the Washington Gulch area with the recent rains outside Crested Butte. The blue columbine is the state flower of Colorado. Christian Murdock, The denver Gazette

Hello, June and hello, rain! Denver is expecting a 90% chance of rain Wednesday morning, with a high near 56.

According to the National Weather Service, temps through the rest of the week are expected to warm up, with highs in the 70s and 80s, Thursday through Saturday.

Afternoon rain and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, with windy weather and gusts up to 17 mph on the forecast. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Today: Rain, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 56. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-8 mph in the morning.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms

A mostly sunny Friday could see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Denver. Highs will be near 77, according to the National Weather Service. The sunny-with-a-chance-of-thunderstorms forecast trend may continue over the weekend and into next week, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday. The weekend...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Rare June Storm Brings Rain And Snow But No Severe Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – Over 6 inches of snow for some areas in the high country, more than 1 inch of rain in Denver, and zero severe weather. What a storm for late spring! What is left of the rain and snow early Wednesday will end before 12 p.m. Partial clearing is expected later in the day. However, temperatures will never warm up much with highs in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The normal high temperature in Denver on June 1 is 78 degrees. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Denver had officially measured 1.13 inches of rain at DIA. Downtown...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Calculate How Many Gallons Of Rain Fell At Your House From Tuesday’s Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – Lawns and gardens are rejoicing all across north-central and northeast Colorado after a soggy late spring storm dropped widespread rain and snow. Many places from metro Denver to the northeast plains saw an inch or more of water in less than 24 hours. You can check out the maps on CoCoRaHS to see how much rain fell where you live. If you’re wondering how many gallons of water fell at your house there is an easy stat you can work form the find out the answer. We know that one inch of rain over one acre of land...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado drought conditions improve again slightly

With recent rain and snow across the state, Colorado’s drought conditions continue to improve slightly, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, though the area remains in a long-term drought. Two weeks of precipitation have finally pushed a small part of the state, in the northern Rockies, back into...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Why tonight's rain is extra beneficial

DENVER — Often when it rains or snows in Colorado, there's a double-edged sword. The rain or snow might bring beneficial moisture, but it can lead to major headaches in the form of flooding, severe storms, and/or difficult travel. But Tuesday night's rain and snow is almost the ideal...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Thunderstorms#Southwest
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow expected in parts of Colorado

More precipitation is anticipated in Colorado to start the week, expected to land as snow along the mountains of the Northern Front Range. Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land along the Continental Divide, in the mountains west of Boulder and in the area of I-70. In a high-end forecast scenario, totals would still top out at about 18 inches, but deeper snow would be much more widespread in the aforementioned region.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

For The First Time In 6 Months, Part Of Colorado Has Disappeared From The Drought Map

DENVER (CBS4) – Although most of recent rain and snow in Colorado has not yet been captured by the drought map, all four drought categories in the state have improved from a week ago. The official weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning but the data is collected 48 hours earlier. Therefore most of the rain and snow that fell across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will not be calculated until next week. Still, the improvement is good to see. For the first time since the week before Thanksgiving 2021, a small part of Colorado has been completely removed from...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Denver Gazette

Fire destroys abandoned building in Denver's Ballpark District

Fire crews have extinguished the main body of the fire at an abandoned building in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood but said it was still too unsafe to enter it begin an investigation into its cause. At around 4 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the building near 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street, in Denver's Ballpark District, and found heavy smoke coming from a building next door to Great Divide Brewing, according to Denver Fire Department (DFD). ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

East Troublesome fire was human caused, investigators say

The East Troublesome fire, Colorado's second largest wildfire on record, was human caused, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday. In a news release, investigators said they believe the blaze was caused by either a hunter or a backcountry camper — possibly by accident — due to the location and time of year the fire ignited.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Roller skating rink opens in downtown Denver

Downtown Denver visitors can now strap on skates and take advantage of the free City Skate area at Skyline Park, off 16th and Arapahoe streets, the Downtown Denver Partnership announced Wednesday. Though there’s been ice skating there in the winter months (except for during the pandemic), there’s never been roller...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Austin Gomber gives up nine runs as Rockies' starters continue grim stretch

DENVER — Starting pitching was hailed as the hallmark of the Rockies' team heading into the 2022 season. Instead, it's been the team's Achilles' heel. That was the case yet again on Thursday, when Austin Gomber gave up nine earned runs on 10 hits, both career-highs. The Rockies, meanwhile, were beat up by the defending World Series champions Atlanta Braves, who took game one of the four-game series 13-6.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy