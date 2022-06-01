Farmer’s Market, June 1

Enjoy staple foods from different regions of Mexico along with Russian and American foods.One more community event is returning after pandemic hiatus, and this one aims to be a palate pleaser. City of Woodburn officials recently announced that the 2022 Taste of Woodburn will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Downtown Plaza, First Street between Hayes and Garfield streets. While it is a Woodburn community event, organizers invite anyone and everyone with a penchant to sample culture through the taste buds to stop in. The family-friendly...

