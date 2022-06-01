ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Temporary Road Closure, June 1

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Coos Bay release – S. 7th Street – The Coos Bay North Bend Waterboard has alerted city staff of a water main break on 7th...

oregontoday.net

oregontoday.net

Boat Inspections Western Lane Co., June 3

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Bi-Mart again this year to offer free boat inspections to help you get on the water safely! We can help you make sure you have everything you need. Bring your boat (any kind) to the below listed Bi-Marts on the scheduled date/time and a Lane County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Deputy will inspect your boat for free! Sunday 6/5/22 ~10am-1pm – Florence Bi-Mart – 4310 Highway 101.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

NB Main St. Manager Named, June 2

City of North Bend release – Stephanie Wilson has been hired as North Bend’s Main Street Manager. She will be responsible for working with downtown merchants, property owners, and other stakeholders to continue our downtown revitalization and renaissance while collaborating to enhance economic vitality through sustainable tourism and urban renewal. Downtown North Bend is an economic generator for the city and the community. As Main Street Manager, Stephanie will be responsible for collaboratively working with economic development, tourism, and urban renewal partners to further the City Council’s goal of supporting, sustaining, and seeking economic vitality for our local businesses. The Main Street program helps sharpen existing business owners’ competitiveness, helps foster entrepreneurial start-ups and expansions, and recruits compatible new businesses and new economic uses to build a commercial district, create jobs and respond to today’s consumers. Stephanie will work with the City Council to appoint a Main Street Board dedicated to serving the central downtown business district and supporting our local community. The Board of Directors will then be tasked with developing and executing a Main Street Work Plan, fundraising and grant opportunities, and downtown projects and events. Stephanie is a North Bend High School graduate and attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. Stephanie has won the “Best of the South Coast Woman’s Boutique” award for the past ten years running. She was also a national winner in the first annual Microsoft Small Business video contest. In 2009, she opened Painted Zebra in the historic Odd Fellows Building in downtown North Bend during the great recession. North Bend’s participation in the Oregon Main Street Network gave it access to the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant program, which funds building improvement projects that spur economic development. North Bend is among 28 Oregon Main Street Network organizations to receive matching grants for building projects that encourage economic revitalization in central downtown business districts across the state. Last week, Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation, awarded funding to install a 24-foot neon blade sign at the Liberty Theatre, home of the Little Theatre on the Bay. Stephanie will operate the North Bend Visitor Information Center on weekdays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. She can be reached at 541-756-4613 or swilson@northbendcity.org.
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Hospital Recruitments; Recycling Additions; Florence COVID Cases

Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Human-caused fire in Myrtle Creek extinguished

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A 400-square-foot fire was put out near a bridge in Myrtle Creek early this morning, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA reports that at about 12:30 a.m. crews from the DFPA, Myrtle Creek Fire Department and Tri-City Fire District responded to a fire that was burning just north of a bridge in Myrtle Creek. The DFPA says that firefighters were able to contain the fire before it caused major damage, and it was extinguished by 4:30 a.m.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
#Water Board
klcc.org

Months after its closure, a cloud still hangs over J.H. Baxter's Eugene plant

Environmental concerns linger over the J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene’s Bethel neighborhood. After 80 years of operation, the wood treatment facility shut down for good in January, but legal cases and calls for accountability still dog it, and now it faces more penalties from regulatory agencies. Wearing a blue...
kezi.com

One person dead after crash near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- One person died after a crash late Thursday night near Junction City. This happened at 10:31 p.m. Thursday night along River Road near the 93000 block east of Junction City. The Lane County Sheriff's Office said the person died at the scene of the crash shortly...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
oregontoday.net

NBHS Parade of Champions, June 2

City of North Bend release – North Benders near and far are invited to show their Bulldog spirit and pride as the community comes together for the North Bend High School State Competitors Parade. Every North Bend Bulldog that qualified and participated in state competition this year – from athletics to extracurricular activities — will join in the celebratory parade on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Participants will line up in the back parking lot of the North Bend High School at 12:30 pm. The parade will commence at 1:00 pm and will take the following route:
NORTH BEND, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting travel trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 3

OHA report, June 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,815 new, 769,081 total; Deaths: 5 new, 7,644 total; Hospitalized: 307, 8 more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 2, 2022 – New cases: 51; Active cases: 264; Hospitalizations:8; New deaths: 1, 154 total; Total cases: 11,186.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 3

According to an entry on the CQPD log for June 1, 7:37 a.m., 900 block E. 5th St., 27-year old Jordan Michael Edwards charged with Theft III & Criminal Trespass, “Edwards was transported to CCJ.”. Warrant. According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 1, 12:37 a.m.,...
REEDSPORT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SENIOR CENTER HOLDING COMMUNITY YARD SALE

The Roseburg Senior Center is holding its annual community yard sale Friday through Sunday. The event will run daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1614 Southeast Stephens Street. Space is available for $10 per day for those who wish to participate. Call 391-7502 for more information. Go to:...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene man dead after crashing car into pole

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A man is dead after his car crashed into a pole Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on June 1st, a person called 911 after seeing a truck had hit a pole near Gimpl Hill Road and McMorrot Lane.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Anglers: temporary restrictions now in effect for Umpqua River, June 2

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Beginning Wednesday, June 1, angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This rule is in effect through Sept. 30, 2022. The rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook, and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer. Although spring has been wetter and cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions. Anglers are reminded retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the mainstem Umpqua River. In the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed one per day, 10 per year through June 30. When summer in the Umpqua Valley heats up, practice these tips for hot weather angling: Fish during the cooler early mornings. Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates. Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it. Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.
ROSEBURG, OR
KXL

Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
PORTLAND, OR

