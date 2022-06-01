Joyce Loucille Flick, 1943–2022

TULARE – This Saturday the Tulare Historical Museum will be celebrating Portuguese Heritage Month with a history exhibit, authentic Portuguese desserts and cheese and wine. On Saturday, June 4 the Tulare Historical Museum (THM) will be starting the month with an event, free to the public, starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 3 p.m. The event will host Diniz Borges, a Portuguese language-lecturer at Fresno State and director of the Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute. His lecture will take place at 12:30 p.m. and he will be speaking on the Azores, its people, history and traditions as well as the Kingdom of Portugal in the museum’s Heritage Art Gallery.

